Jill Duggar Defends Feeding Her Dog Old Breast Milk: 'Just Chill'

Instagram

The reality star let her 3-year-old son try it as well.

Jill Duggar revealed she had some novels ways to dispose her old breast milk.

Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, the former reality star said she had shared her "last teeny bottle of breast milk" -- which she had frozen for "nearly a couple years" -- with a few of her family members, including the pet dog.

"I know I know...it's probably a freezer-burnt nutrition-less substance now," Jill said. "🙃Well, Sam randomly asked to try it recently and it didn't look or smell bad when I thawed it out so i let him try it. As expected, he didn't like it after trying a couple sips. Needless to say, now all 3 of my children have now had breast milk 🙊 🐾"



"🍼Anyone else feel sentimental about their 'liquid gold'? 🤷‍♀️"

Jill went on to joke about the phrase "no use crying over spilled milk," arguing that the person who "coined" it obviously never pumped breast milk.

And with the captioned being posted alongside a snap of Jill's dog lapping up her breast milk, the "Counting On" vet was quick to defend serving up the pup some "liquid gold."

"Also, before any of you jump on me for feeding it to the dog, she's fine. She's totally fine," Jill explained, "I wouldn't have given it to her if i thought it would make her sick. So just chill mkay?!✌🏻"

Her fans appeared to support the move rather than criticize it, as one wrote in the comment section, "Waste not want not. 👍🏻 Healthiest dog on your block! 😀💜."

"Seriously, if anyone jumped on you about this, I would point out how humans drink cow milk so how would that be any different than a dog drinking human milk??" another wrote.