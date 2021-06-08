Khloe Kardashian Calls Kanye West 'Brother for Life' in Birthday Tribute

Instagram

The reality star shared a snap of the pair alongside Kim and Tristan.

It appears no love is lost between Khloe Kardashian and her sister Kim's estranged husband, Kanye West.

To celebrate the rapper's 44th birthday on Tuesday, Khloe took to Instagram to share a snap of herself, Kanye, Kim and Tristan Thompson wading in gorgeous tropical waters.

"Happy birthday to my brother for life!!!," Khloe wrote. "Have the best birthday Ye! Sending you love and endless blessings!!"

Kris Jenner also got in on the celebration, as she shared a pic of her holding hands with the "Famous" singer to her Instagram Stories, writing, ""Happy Birthday #kanyewest!!"

The tributes comes four months after Kim filed for divorce from Kayne, citing irreconcilable differences. The pair -- who share daughter North, seven, son Saint, five, daughter Chicago, three and son Psalm, two -- were married in Italy back in 2014. According to the court filing, Kim is seeking joint custody of the children.

Although the divorce proceedings are in motion, Kim also gave the impression on Tuesday that there was no love lost between her and Kanye, as she gave a special shout out to the birthday boy as well.

"Happy Birthday Love U for Life! 🎈" she wrote alongside a photo of the pair and three of their children.

Meanwhile, on last week's episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," Kim got emotional about the state of her current marriage.

"I feel like a f------ failure, that it's like a third f------ marriage. Yeah, I feel like a f------ loser," she exclaimed. "I can't even think about that, like I want to be happy."