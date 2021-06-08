Khloe Kardashian Defends Plastic Water Bottle Gripe After Backlash: 'People Turn Nothing Into Something'

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star came under fire after telling people that pouring single-use bottled water into reusable bottles "defeats the purpose" of environmental consciousness.

Even when she tries to do some good in the world, Khloe Kardashian has to be ready for the inevitable backlash. The latest onslaught came in response to her efforts to promote the usage of reusable bottles ... and make some cash in the process!

In particular, the reality star posted to her Instagram Stories on Monday a promotional photo of her Fidus reusable bottles. She also lamented that she'd seen people pouring from single-use plastic bottles into her reusable ones, which kind of totally "defeats the purpose."

Instead, she suggested that people try hooking up water filtration adapters to their sinks so they can get the cleanest and purest water possible from their own tap. If environmental consciousness is at all someone's reason for using a reusable bottle, it does make little sense to still buy bottled water to dump into it. Aren't you still dumping that bottle?

Nevertheless, almost immediately, Khloe started getting called out for what E! News diplomatically called "mixed messaging." Less courteous users across social media considered it hypocritical of Khloe to call out single-use water bottles when her family loves huge displays of cut flowers, using disposable plates and silverware at parties filled with balloons.

"What drives me [crazy face emoji] is that people turn nothing into some thing," Khloe wrote on Twitter after the unexpected backlash. "It must be a slow news day."

She acknowledged that she doesn't have the best track record of being environmentally conscious, but that she's trying to learn more and be better for her daughter. As to her original post, she said that was just a particular pet peeve of hers.

"I find it silly that people are pouring 4 to 5 single use plastic bottles into a reusable container," she wrote. "It's [sic] sort of defeats the purpose."

She then encouraged her fans to share their tips with her, because she's open and eager to learn, but pushed back against the narrative that she's calling anyone out. "These stories sayin I'm shaming peps [sic] is BS because I'm a baby at this stuff myself," she admitted.

Ultimately she decided that perhaps it was all a bit much, concluding her string of tweets by writing, "I mean the drama over water LOL I'll keep my jug of water to myself moving forward." She quickly relented on that hardline stance, though.

You can check out Khloe's thread below, followed by some of that initial backlash she was reacting to:

