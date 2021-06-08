Khloe Kardashian Defends Plastic Water Bottle Gripe After Backlash: 'People Turn Nothing Into Something'

Getty

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star came under fire after telling people that pouring single-use bottled water into reusable bottles "defeats the purpose" of environmental consciousness.

Even when she tries to do some good in the world, Khloe Kardashian has to be ready for the inevitable backlash. The latest onslaught came in response to her efforts to promote the usage of reusable bottles ... and make some cash in the process!

In particular, the reality star posted to her Instagram Stories on Monday a promotional photo of her Fidus reusable bottles. She also lamented that she'd seen people pouring from single-use plastic bottles into her reusable ones, which kind of totally "defeats the purpose."

Instead, she suggested that people try hooking up water filtration adapters to their sinks so they can get the cleanest and purest water possible from their own tap. If environmental consciousness is at all someone's reason for using a reusable bottle, it does make little sense to still buy bottled water to dump into it. Aren't you still dumping that bottle?

Nevertheless, almost immediately, Khloe started getting called out for what E! News diplomatically called "mixed messaging." Less courteous users across social media considered it hypocritical of Khloe to call out single-use water bottles when her family loves huge displays of cut flowers, using disposable plates and silverware at parties filled with balloons.

"What drives me [crazy face emoji] is that people turn nothing into some thing," Khloe wrote on Twitter after the unexpected backlash. "It must be a slow news day."

She acknowledged that she doesn't have the best track record of being environmentally conscious, but that she's trying to learn more and be better for her daughter. As to her original post, she said that was just a particular pet peeve of hers.

"I find it silly that people are pouring 4 to 5 single use plastic bottles into a reusable container," she wrote. "It's [sic] sort of defeats the purpose."

She then encouraged her fans to share their tips with her, because she's open and eager to learn, but pushed back against the narrative that she's calling anyone out. "These stories sayin I'm shaming peps [sic] is BS because I'm a baby at this stuff myself," she admitted.

Ultimately she decided that perhaps it was all a bit much, concluding her string of tweets by writing, "I mean the drama over water LOL I'll keep my jug of water to myself moving forward." She quickly relented on that hardline stance, though.

You can check out Khloe's thread below, followed by some of that initial backlash she was reacting to:

Oh my! LOL What drives me 🤪 is that people turn nothing into some thing. It must be a slow news day. I am constantly learning and trying to be better for the environment for the sake of my daughter. I am the last one to say that I’m super environmentally conscious because I know — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 7, 2021 @khloekardashian

how much more I have to learn. All I was simply saying is a pet peeve of MINE. I find it silly that people are pouring 4 to 5 single use plastic bottles into a reusable container. It’s sort of defeats the purpose. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 7, 2021 @khloekardashian

I was trying to provide a suggestion such as a water filtration system that you can buy easily for the price of a case of water bottles. Sometimes plastic water bottles are the only option for some people and I totally get that. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 7, 2021 @khloekardashian

Sometimes it’s what I grab. It’s not about being perfect. It’s about learning and hopefully making small changes for our future. Holy smokes. Anyways I love when I get educated on easy tips as to how to potentially make a change in our world. Feel free to tweet me some tips. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 7, 2021 @khloekardashian

I’m always down to learn and I’ll see how that incorporates into my life. Hopefully We all do our part in our own ways. I’m proud of us all for doing our best and simply trying. But these stories sayin I’m shaming peps is BS because I’m a baby at this stuff myself 💜💜 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 7, 2021 @khloekardashian

I mean the drama over water LOL I’ll keep my jug of water to myself moving forward 💜 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 7, 2021 @khloekardashian

If there was a hypocrite of the CENTURY award Khloe would win by a landslideeeee #sooutoftouch pic.twitter.com/PLia8VBHMi — imheretowatch (@imheretowatch1) June 7, 2021 @imheretowatch1

a single birthday party in your family creates non-perishable waste that will last decades. — J* (@helloitsjazmine) June 7, 2021 @helloitsjazmine

Well stop getting all those balloons and flowers — Carlene polk (@carlenepolk58) June 7, 2021 @carlenepolk58

NOT Khloe Kardashian lecturing me about single use plastic when she literally owns at least 11 cars and throws Gatsby gatherings every weekend with a minimum of 4,000 balloons — Lauren (@lperkowski3) June 7, 2021 @lperkowski3

So @khloekardashian you’re really concerned about single use plastics?! But not the environmental impact of the excessive balloons & flowers you constantly buy! 🙄 pic.twitter.com/3p4xO7zhOR — ♥️ (@scorpiomoonvibe) June 7, 2021 @scorpiomoonvibe

Girl we get it! You are trying to be better buuuut you can’t be that dense and get irked over water bottles while spending thousands on balloons, fossil fuel for the jet, plastic containers for those salads etc.. it’s amazing how blinded you all are with all money — zahira❤️ (@zahiralovez) June 8, 2021 @zahiralovez

That’s a wonderful thought. What are you teaching with all the Kardashian/Jenner pools being filled during California epic drought. — Cristy HBIC (@CristyHbic) June 8, 2021 @CristyHbic

Khloe is trending… I was thinking her “man” was found cheating again. Come to find out it’s not that but due to her shaming ppl who use water bottles even though her family alone uses enough party balloons to cover North America. pic.twitter.com/VFdXzrQYNK — 💎 (@AngelaInTXLand) June 7, 2021 @AngelaInTXLand