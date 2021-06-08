Leah McSweeney Shares 'Unphotoshopped Boob Photo' Highlighting Surgery Scar

Instagram

"Here it is in all its glory for the sake of transparency."

"Real Housewives of New York" star Leah McSweeney kept it real with her followers this week, sharing a partially unedited photo of herself from a recent photoshoot highlighting the scar from her breast lift.

The reality TV star looked gorgeous in a new shoot for PAPER, showing some skin in gold lamé overalls with nothing but nipple pasties on underneath. While retouching is commonplace for any editorial photoshoot, McSweeney said she wanted at least one aspect of the shoot to remain unedited -- something which didn't initially happen.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"I had wanted the non photoshopped boob photo to be published but accidentally the scar from my boob lift was edited out," she shared on Monday. "Here it is in all its glory for the sake of transparency. Sorry for clogging your feed today!!"

Her open post, scar and all, was met with praise from her fans and even garnered more likes than the Photoshopped version of the same image. In the comments, people such as former "Vanderpump Rules" star Stassi Schroeder wrote messages like, "I have the same scars and love seeing women embrace them!!!"

See the edited version below:

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

McSweeney first opened up about her breast augmentation and "boob lift" in December 2020.

"As I lay here for days recovering from my Xmas boob lift and augmentation (yes it's a skims velour suit and it feels like heaven) all I can wonder is how the f the Kardashians find the time to recover from all their work," she joked at the time. "The other thing is ... I can't wait to show off the new and improved girls."

"PS. If you are going to leave judgmental shaming type comments just know I already deal with Bunny regularly and it won't phase me," she added, referring to her relationship with mom Bunny.

Leah also recently underwent rhinoplasty and septoplasty in September 2020.