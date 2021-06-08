Tennessee Mom Charged After Allegedly Opening Fire on SUV With Four Children Inside

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

Her own two-year-old daughter was said to be in her car at the time.

A Tennessee mom has been arrested after opening fire on an SUV carrying six people, according to Missouri authorities.

Shanyka K. Fouche, 22, is charged with first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon — shooting from a motor vehicle resulting in injury, two counts of armed criminal action, attempted assault, and five counts of endangering the welfare of a child following the alleged road rage incident in Missouri Friday afternoon.

According to Missouri Highway Patrol, Fouche was a passenger in a Ford Fusion driven by another woman, with her own two-year-old daughter in the back of the car, when it got involved in an altercation with a Nissan Pathfinder on the I-55.

Passengers in the Pathfinder included a 32-year-old man, a 31-year-old woman, and four children aged 2, 3, 8 and 11.

As the Fusion passed the Pathfinder on the right, police claim Fouche fired three shots from a handgun: one bullet pierced the rear tire, bursting it; two more hit the front right passenger door, one of which went through and struck the man in the hip.

The driver of the Pathfinder managed to pull in and call 911, as the Fusion fled the scene, per authorities. Paramedics arrived and treated the man for non-life threatening injuries.

The Fusion was stopped hours later by police, AP reported. After searching the car, officers found a gun and took both women into custody.

According to a probable cause statement, Fouche later admitted to shooting at the car. It is unclear if the second woman will face any charges.

Fouche was being held without bail at the Jefferson County jail.