Dad Furious Suspect Released on $10K Bond After 6-Year-Old Son is Shot for Leaving Bike in Neighbor's Yard

Fox 2 Detroit/Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office

Video shows the child running screaming from the yard.

A Michigan father is furious after a suspect was released on just $10k bond after allegedly shooting his six-year-old son for leaving his bike in his front yard.

According to Arnold Daniel, his kids were cycling around their neighborhood in Ypsilanti, when his son Coby got off his bicycle and dropped it in front of a neighbor's home.

When he went back to retrieve it, Daniel claims the neighbor came out of the house with a sledgehammer and said something to the boy; he then went back inside, allegedly got a gun and fired at him through the window, miraculously only hitting him in the arm.

The incident was partially captured on Ring camera; distressing footage shows the children playing in the street when a gunshot suddenly splits the silence. The terrified kids can be seen fleeing, before little Coby's cries of "Ow! Ow! Ow! Ow! He shot me! He shot me!"

"He's bleeding he got shot!" an older child shouts after checking on him. "Coby got shot! Call the police!"

Warning: Disturbing Content

The boy was rushed to hospital, where it was discovered the bullet had passed straight through his right arm. Doctor's told his father that an inch either side, his son would have likely been killed.

"He tried hitting me with a sledgehammer, but that's not going to work because I'm too fast," the brave youngster told Fox2. "Got a gun and — BOOM — shot me right here."

Ryan Le-Nguyen, 29, was charged with assault with intent to murder. But just three days later, he was allowed to walk free on a $10k bond.

"I'm trying to figure out he got a bond that was so low for trying to kill my kid," Daniel said.

"I'm irate, really. I mean, I can't function. I don't know what to do."

He said they've had issues in the past with the neighbor, including one incident in which he claims he saw him trying to throw one of the kid's bikes away.

Daniel added his son doesn't realize how close he came to being killed.

"Right now, he's not even processing what happened," he said. "He don't realize how close he came to not being here... but I realize it."

Under conditions of his bonded release, Le-Nguyen is barred from returning to his home; but according to Daniel, that's just a piece of paper.

"I'm scared for my family because I don’t know what he’s capable of," he said.