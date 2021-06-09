This Is How Erika Jayne Broke Tom Giradri Divorce News to RHOBH Costars

Bravo

On the latest episode of RHOBH, stars Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley and Lisa Rinna were shocked by the news.

Erika Jayne's divorce from Tom Girardi is about to blow up big time on "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," as Wednesday's new hour ended with the reality star telling her costars she had filed moments before it broke in the press.

Throughout the season so far, Erika had only said lovely things about her now-ex and even spoke with Garcelle Beauvais this week about how Tom was doing.

"We spoke this morning. He's good. He's at the firm," she told Garcelle. "Honey, that's a work horse. He's dedicated his life to being a lawyer, that is first and foremost in his life and god bless him for that. He loves it."

But four days after the women wrapped a group trip to Lake Tahoe -- Election Day 2020, to be exact -- they found themselves talking about Erika's marriage instead of the poll results.

Footage showed Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley and Lisa Rinna all reacting to a text message they got from Erika at 9:15am PT on November 3, 2020. In it, she wrote, "Ladies, I truly consider you my close friends and this is why I'm reaching out to tell you that I filed for divorce this morning. Thank you for supporting me. This will be tough."

The news hit TMZ moments later, at 9:34am PT.

As Kyle called Lisa and Dorit, Kemsley exclaimed, "What? Oh my god! What is going on? Did you have any idea?" Rinna shouted, "No idea!" as Richards added, "And we were just enjoying Tahoe and not one peep!"

"Zero, zip, zilch, nothing!" said Lisa, as Dorit expressed shock over the marriage coming to an end after 22 years.

The ladies were surprised they knew nothing was coming down the pipeline, with Rinna attempting to explain their costar's silence by saying, "It's Erika! So whatever's going on, she had to do it like this, she couldn't tell anybody."

"It's a long time to spend with someone to suddenly be done," added Kyle, while Lisa and Dorit said it was a "sad" situation. The hour ended with Richards yelling, "What the hell!" and a slate reading, "To be continued ..."

Erika cited irreconcilable differences after being married to Girardi for 21 years. The reality star's husband has been accused of misappropriating "at least $2 million in client money," per TMZ. The money was due to the families of the victims of a 2018 Boeing jet crash in Indonesia. However, the couple has also been accused of faking the divorce to help conceal their involvement with the embezzlement case.

The rest of the season will not shy away from covering the divorce and the scandal surrounding both Erika and her husband. She's even seen snapping at Sutton Stracke over it in the trailer for the season below.