Kate Hudson Details Hilariously NSFW Strategy for Getting Fit in Just an 'Hour Twenty'

"If anybody needs me, I'm going to be in my bedroom for a good, I'm gonna say hour twenty ... if he can handle it," she said referring to boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.

Kate Hudson knows how to liven up a workout, and all it takes is a partner and a lot of stamina!

The actress shared her hot new strategy for getting fit and staying fit in a hilarious new video posted to her Instagram on Wednesday. In it, with a very minxy smile on her face, she suggested that it's all about earning those Weight Watcher FitPoints.

Saying that she had some great news -- which apparently is this incredible discovery of a great way to burn calories -- Hudson said, "If anybody needs me, I'm going to be in my bedroom for a good, I'm gonna say hour twenty ... if he can handle it."

The "he" she's referring to is boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, but did he have any idea what she just signed him up for?

As if there was any doubt what she was referring to, Hudson went on, "Me having sex for an hour 20 will equal--" But here she faltered, lamenting, "S---, I'm terrible at math." She ultimately landed on six FitPoints, doubling down on that figure in her IG Stories.

The WW brand ambassador captioned the clip, "Yep, I said sex," with a shoutout to Weight Watchers for "always making sure we're getting all the fit points we can."

Perhaps appropriately, she hashtagged her post for National Sex Day, which is celebrated each -- appropriately enough -- on Wednesday, June 9. It's apparently celebrated for an "hour twenty."

In case he didn't get the message, stylist Jamie Mizrahi tagged Kate's boyfriend in a comment to let him know, writing, "HOUR TWENTY!?!?!?!?!?? ... I hope you're ready."

Danny didn't respond to Jamie's comment, or Kate's post, but it's possible he's been too busy -- or in recovery.