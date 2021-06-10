Christopher Meloni Says He's Cool with Being Called a 'Zaddy'

Instagram

"I've been called that a lot, and who am I to argue with it?"

Christopher Meloni has no hesitation in accepting the ever-present adulation from his legion of swooning fans.

In the latest edition of Interview Magazine, the "Law & Order: Organized Crime" star discussed the new moniker bestowed upon him by such followers: "zaddy," which describes an attractive older gentleman with a bit of swag and sex appeal.

"I've been called that a lot, and who am I to argue with it?" Meloni said. "Sure, I'm a zaddy."

The embrace of the cheeky term comes a few months after Meloni set Twitter on fire when his stans pointed out his impressive buttocks. After one posted, "@Chris_Meloni you wanna explain why you have so much cake???", Meloni replied, "Sure- big birthday(60), big boy(200 lbs), big cake."

During his chat with Interview Magazine -- which also included a photoshoot of the actor showing off his physique -- Meloni spoke in more detail about his "cake."

"I've been blessed with glutes that have an attractive shape," he explained. "But I have a trainer, and we're going through bodybuilding phases, and where everyone kind of caught me was that I'd been preparing for one year in a very high-intensity weight training program that actually focused on legs."

"So I guess you could argue that the glute-peeping public are now reaping the benefits of all that hard work."

And for all the "Law & Order: SVU" devotees, Meloni dished on whether his character Elliot Stabler would ever get romantically involved with Mariska Hargitay's Det. Olivia Benson.

"Meaning that if you're an Elliot and Olivia shipper, you're thirsting to see their relationship be consummated?” he said. "That's like asking me to try to stop the northbound train by lying down on the track."