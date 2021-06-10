Kyle Richards Reveals Why She Unfollowed BFF Bethenny Frankel on Instagram

Bravo/Getty

Andy Cohen also dished on why he doesn't follow any of the Housewives.

Kyle Richards revealed why she stopped following her friend Bethenny Frankel on Instagram.

During the after show of Wednesday's "Watch What Happens Live," the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star was asked by fans if anything had happened between the pair to cause the unfollowing.

"Oh that's a good question," Kyle began. "She unfollowed me and I was like 'Well, why do I want to follow someone who doesn't follow me,' ya know?"

"I don't need to keep up with her either then."

Kyle and the former "Real Housewives of New York" star have had a tight bond for almost three decades after they met at a restaurant in Beverly Hills. Bethenny would even go on to work as Kyle's sister Kathy Hilton's assistant and babysit her nieces Paris and Nicky Hilton. And both friends have shared throwback snaps of them together on their Instagram accounts in the past.

"We still talk and text, and check in with each other" Kyle reassured host Andy Cohen on Wednesday's show. "But she just unfollowed a lot of people, and I was like..."

The conversation prompted Andy to dish on why he is particular with which Bravolebrities he chooses to engage with on social media.

"By the way, I don't follow any of the Housewives on Instagram because if i did -- it would be like 100 -- it would be like 50 more people to follow, cause you have to follow all of them," he explained.

Kyle chimed in, "You really only wanna follow some of us and not the others and that would get you in trouble."