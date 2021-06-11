Amanda Kloots Claims She Was 'Not a Good Wife' to Late Husband Nick Cordero

Getty

In a new heartbreaking interview, the grieving widow criticizes herself for not being supportive enough.

Amanda Kloots is mourning her late husband Nick Cordero.

In a gut-wrenching profile by The New York Times, "The Talk" co-host reflected on her marriage to Cordero, who died in July 2020 at the age of 41 due to complications from the coronavirus.

"I was not a good wife," claimed the clearly grieving Kloots, which anyone who followed her through her heartbreaking journey could easily dispute.

The fitness instructor married Cordero in 2017. The two welcomed son Elvis in June 2019.

However, before they welcomed their son, Cordero began to pivot from acting to songwriting, which Kloots believes she "wasn't supportive" enough of.

"I was not understanding any of it," she said. "I was like, 'This is a waste of time, and we have no money.' He did not feel supported by me. I wasn't supportive."

Kloots also wasn't initially in favor of Cordero's desire to move to Los Angeles, saying she and Cordero "fought about it for a year." But she said she "finally came to a place of, 'This is marriage, you have to compromise.'"

The couple moved from New York to Los Angeles in the fall of 2019 and lived in their friend Zach Braff's guesthouse while their home was being renovated. However, in March 2020, Cordero contracted Covid-19.

Kloots dropped the Broadway star off at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on March 30. He was placed on a ventilator on April 1. During his time in the hospital, Kloots kept her fans and followers updated on Instagram, while also sharing Cordero's music. Kloots received widespread support -- and Cordero's album "Live Your Life" went on to reach the No. 1 spot on iTunes.

Cordero spent 90 days in the hospital and passed away on July 5.

"I learned to appreciate his music too late," Kloots said. "But I'm determined to keep his voice alive."

Meanwhile, Kloots also spoke to Elle to discuss her upcoming memoir. While speaking to the magazine, she addressed the criticism she received for promoting her business the day before Cordero died.

"Oh my gosh, the shame," said Kloots, who had shared a promotional post about a Fourth of July sale on her fitness mats.

She said she thinks there was a double standard.

"I wonder," Kloots said, "if I was in the hospital and Nick was trying to provide for his family, would people be like, 'What an exemplary father! What an amazing man trying to keep his business alive to support his family!'"

Kloots had responded to the backlash on her Instagram Stories when Cordero was still in the hospital.

"There's a lot in my life that is uncertain right now," she wrote at the time. "I have a family. I have bills. I have no idea what Nick's hospital bills are going to be. I have a mortgage. I have a car payment. I have a son. So I will work."

"Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero" is out June 15.