Jana Kramer In 'Entanglement' with Bachelorette Alum After Mike Caussin Divorce

The two were seen sharing some PDA out in Hollywood on Thursday night.

Jana Kramer is clearly enjoying the single life after her high-profile split from Mike Caussin -- and may have already found a new man to move on with.

The "One Tree Hill" star was spotted out in Los Angeles with "The Bachelorette" alum Graham Bunn on Thursday night after grabbing dinner at Catch. Bunn had his arm around Kramer's shoulder at one point, as she smiled wide. He was also photographed with his hand on her backside and appeared to kiss her on the head.

Appearing on E! News' Daily Pop Friday morning, Kramer confirmed something was going on between the two, after their recent social media posts and flirtations were brought up by the hosts.

"Graham and I have been friends for seven years," she said, explaining they met doing country radio together. "We have been friends, but there was never any ... but we are still friends and we're just friendly."

When cohost Justin Sylvester said the two were in an "entanglement," she seemed surprised, but also didn't shoot it down. "Okay, sure we are in an entanglement," Jana replied. "We are dancing the line of friends. We are dancing the line, and I am happy."

Appearing on the show earlier this week, Kramer said she was both "happy" and "single" following her split from Caussin. "But I'm entertaining things," she teased, "I love love. I will always fight for it ... Now, I deserve the greatest, biggest love and am excited for it."

Kramer filed for divorce from Caussin in April after nearly six years of marriage. The former couple -- who share daughter Jolie, 5, and son Jace, 2, -- were open in the past about Caussin's repeated infidelity. In the divorce docs, obtained by E!, Kramer cited "inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery" as cause for the divorce. He hasn't yet made any comment on the split.