Raven-Symone Reveals How She Lost 30 Pounds in Three Months: 'I Have a Goal in Mind'

"The way people were treating me while I was bigger was emotionally damaging."

Raven-Symoné opened up about her weight transformation, saying she lost 30 pounds in three months.

During an interview with "Good Morning America" on Friday, the "That's So Raven" alum revealed she's as "low-carb" as she can be, while doing "very minimal exercise" and fasting.

"I am an avid faster," she explained. "I make sure I have a minimum of 14-hour fast between dinner and break-fast."

"I'm not over here trying to be a little twig," she continued. "I'm not trying to be, like, 'Oh my God, look at me.' I have a goal in mind and it's not just weight loss, it's really complete body health."

Raven went on to explain she often does days-long fasts, sustaining herself with water, electrolytes and the occasional bone broth if it becomes too difficult. But she understands her method may not be for everyone.

"I don't try to speak for anybody else."

The former child star, who is now 35, recalled a time in 2011 when she had lost 70 pounds, but wasn't able to celebrate her hard work.

"The way people were treating me while I was bigger was emotionally damaging," she explained. "When I lost weight, I remember the moment I went on the red carpet and in my head I was cussing everyone out. I'm like, 'Wow, now you want to look at me because I'm skinny, thanks.'"

The star insisted losing weight this time around isn't about looking a certain way, but to "sustain" her life for "a lot longer."

"I want to make sure that my body is healthy and prepared to deal with old age, ultimately, and I have to start now," she explained. "I believe that anyone can do it and I believe when you understand why, you have great willpower."

Last month, the actress shared an update on her weight loss during an Instagram post with her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday.

"Pounds down, pounds down. Check out the chin," she said in the clip. "You see that chin? If you all watch 'Raven's Home' literally right now, and then come on this live and see this joint, I got a whole different face going on. It's a whole pounds down journey."