RHOBH Star Kathy Hilton Dishes On Daughter Paris' Upcoming Wedding

Getty

"I'm going to sit down and talk with her."

Kathy Hilton got candid about the plans for her eldest daughter, Paris, to walk down the aisle.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star said she would be overseeing the 40-year-old DJ's nuptials to entrepreneur Carter Reum during an interview with People.

"I'm going to handle the wedding," Kathy, 62, explained. "I'm going to sit down and talk with her. And it depends on what month we do it. But it will be beautiful and classic."

Despite the business mogul having an estimated worth of $300 million, Paris may prefer a more modest ceremony, according to her mom.

"She's not the fancy person people might think," Kathy said. "The truth is, she'd be happy with white teddy bears and unicorns hanging from the ceiling. She's very easy breezy."

After a year of dating, Paris and Carter got engaged during a private island getaway in February. Just a few weeks before the big news, the pair revealed they were undergoing IVF treatment in hopes of welcoming twins. And Kathy appears ready for the additions as well, as she already enjoys time with her three grandchildren from daughter Nicky and son Barron.

"They love coming to my house," Kathy said of Nicky's two daughters to People. "I keep strollers by the front door with baby dolls that they keep here. And in their room I have lots of old toys -- a big dollhouse, a painted secretary with pink hearts and my Madame Alexander doll collection."