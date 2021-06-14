DC Nixed Batwoman-Catwoman Sex Act from Animated Harley Quinn Series

Everett Collection/HBO Max

"Heroes don't do that."

Apparently there are some lines that even "Harley Quinn" can't cross.

While the adult animated series -- which began on DC Universe before moving over to HBO Max -- has gotten away with a ton of insane violence and truly jaw-dropping explicit language from star Kaley Cuoco, DC pushed back big time on a proposed sex scene for the upcoming third season.

Speaking with Variety, co-creators Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker revealed the one thing they weren't allowed to show.

"It's incredibly gratifying and free to be using characters that are considered villains because you just have so much more leeway," Halpern said, before explaining how protective DC is over its heroes.

"A perfect example of that is in this third season of 'Harley,' we had a moment where Batman was going down on Catwoman. And DC was like, 'You can't do that. You absolutely cannot do that," he continued. "They're like, 'Heroes don't do that.'"

"So, we said, 'Are you saying heroes are just selfish lovers?' They were like, 'No, it's that we sell consumer toys for heroes. It's hard to sell a toy if Batman is also going down on someone.'"

The article noted both creators said DC has been "remarkably supportive" of the series overall, though it remains unclear what viewers will see between the two characters when Season 3 eventually drops.

After the Variety article dropped, "Catwoman" rose to the top of Twitter trends -- as fans expressed outrage on her behalf and wondered why this was such a sticking point for DC. Sorry, but most of the tweets are a little too NSFW to post here.

