Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Star Jane Levy Reacts to Show's Cancelation: 'It's a Real Shame'

"I feel like it's the wrong move," says Levy, before criticizing NBC's upcoming slate.

Jane Levy is weighing in on the cancelation of "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist."

In an interview with Vanity Fair published Monday, the actress -- who played the titular Zoey on the NBC musical-comedy series -- reacted to the recent news the show would not be returning for a third season, expressing her shock and disappointment over its end.

The article noted that Levy, 31, and her co-stars didn't think the series would continue on NBC, however, they remained hopeful it would get picked up by the network's streamer, Peacock. Levy was shocked when it wasn't.

"When we finished [shooting] season two, I put all my stuff in storage in Canada [where the show films]," she said. "I was like, 'Of course we're coming back.' Last Friday it seemed like it was a green light. And then Monday morning it was a red light."

Levy also criticized NBC's fall slate, adding that it's a "real shame" and the "wrong move" to cancel "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist."

"I'm sorry, but I have to say this: I look at the new NBC lineup, and it's like, 'Okay, we could watch a lot of shows about crime and guns,'" she pointed out. "Our show is about love. It's a real shame to take that off the air. I feel like it's the wrong move."

Looking back, Levy -- who received a 2021 Golden Globe nomination for "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" -- said she doesn't have "any regrets."

"Honestly, the main feeling I have is gratitude," she explained. "I feel like I did everything that I wanted to with this show. If it's over, I don't have any regrets. I gave it my all and so did everybody else."

Last week, NBC announced that the series had been canceled after two seasons. Following the cancelation, Lionsgate TV still hopes to shop it around. Meanwhile, fans have also launched a revival campaign on social media.

While speaking with Vanity Fair, Levy stressed that she's touched by fans attempting to save the series. "The whole reason the show exists is for you and because of you," she said. However, Levy admitted she's scared of "getting her hopes up."