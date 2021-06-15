Brian Austin Green Details First Date with Sharna Burgess: 'We Lost Track of Time'

Getty

Brian Austin Green got candid about his relationship with Sharna Burgess.

On Tuesday, the actor went into detail about how he fell for the "Dancing with the Stars" pro in an interview with People, calling it something he "never experienced before" in his life.

"On our first date, we just completely lost track of time and the same thing happened the next time," he explained. "It became something noticeably different from anything I'd ever experienced before."

The couple began dating about 10 months ago, having met just before quarantine, which Sharna called a blessing in disguise.

"We met at a coffee shop, then had a few dates and then we were locked in a house together," she explained. "I was grateful for that because it allowed us to really take our time and it was really awesome."

"I wasn't sure what that meant until the first time we kissed and then it was the attraction and a whole bunch more," added Brian. "It was really cool. And we really have the same moral compass."

Now the pair are strengthening their bond by fighting for a good cause together: promoting the #Search4Smiles campaign, which supports free cleft palate surgeries and essential services for children globally.

"We are trying to change as many lives as possible," explained Brian. "This is one of those issues that we could have a solution to in our lifetime."

Sharna added that she is "excited" to be working alongside the "Beverly Hills 90210" vet because "one of the things" they connected on is "helping others."

And for Brian, the cause came into focus after his split last year with Megan Fox, with whom he shares sons Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4.