Evan Bass Says Ex Carly Waddell Is In 'Pretty Rough Shape' After Being Rushed to Hospital

While she was released, Bass said his ex "may have to go back" to the hospital.

"Bachelor In Paradise" alums Evan Bass and Carly Waddell may have split, but he was by her side on Monday night when she was rushed to the hospital.

The two, who appeared on "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" separately before meeting and marrying on "Bachelor In Paradise," chronicled her "first ambulance ride" on social media last night.

Bass first let fans know something was wrong when he shared a photo of Carly in a hospital bed with her eyes closed (above), captioning the image, "She's gonna be ok and, my goodness, this brings back some memories." That appeared to be a reference to his time on BiP, where he and Carly bonded after he was hospitalized.

While he offered up no additional details on her medical emergency, Bass shared another post later thanking fans for their "prayers and support."

"After 9 hours we left the hospital but she's still in pretty rough shape and may have to go back," he added. "Continued thoughts and prayers are so appreciated. And she knows she's beloved."

Bass also acknowledged that many fans likely wanted to know more, but said "it's her health and story to tell if she wants to share." He added that he did get her permission to share the initial post, "so you can relax Jan from Wisconsin."

"In all the madness, she lost her phone and really needs to rest so it might be a bit," he added.

Bass and Waddell -- who tied the knot in 2017 and share daughter Bella, 3, and son Charlie, 19 months -- announced they were separating in December 2020, shortly before Christmas.