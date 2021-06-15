iCarly's Jerry Trainor Reveals There Will Be 'Sexual Situations' in Reboot

Getty

"iCarly" star Jerry Trainor is spilling some details about what fans can expect to see in the show's upcoming revival.

In an interview with Page Six, the 44-year-old actor shared that the "iCarly" reboot will feature "sexual situations."

"It's basically an Andrew Dice Clay concert," quipped Trainor, who reprises his role as Spencer Shay in the Paramount+ series. "No, [but] we're going to toe that line, you know what I mean?"

"It's not going to be super-raw ... but yeah, there's going to be sexual situations," he added.

"And you know, I say 'damn it' in the trailer, which had everyone in a tizzy, but you know we're grown-ups," Trainor said.

Nathan Kress -- who returns as Freddie Benson in the reboot -- also spoke to Page Six about the revival.

"This is an adult show and it's not specifically for kids," he explained. "And that's been exciting for us -- to just see where these characters from a kid's show would be and where they are in their life now, 10 years later. But in a very realistic, non-glossy way."

Meanwhile, Carly Shay herself, Miranda Cosgrove, previously described the reboot as "more mature" than the original show, which ran on Nickelodeon from 2007 to 2012.

"My biggest hope for the revival is that it brings the people who watched the original series a lot of joy," she shared during an interview with J-14 back in January. "The new show is mainly being made with all the original fans in mind."

"Although we hope families will enjoy it together, this version of the show will be more mature and follow our lives now," she explained.

The Paramount+ revival -- which will consist of 13 episodes -- follows OG influencer Carly Shay (Cosgrove) nearly 10 years after the Nickelodeon series ended. Cosgrove, Trainor and Kress are joined by Laci Mosley and Jaidyn Triplett as the titular character and her friends navigate "work, love, and family in their twenties."

An original cast member who will be absent from the reboot is Jennette McCurdy. The former actress famously starred as Sam Puckett in the original series and reprised her role in the "iCarly"-"Victorious" spinoff "Sam & Cat" alongside Ariana Grande.