Kristin Cavallari On Her Custody Arrangement with Jay Cutler

Getty

Kristin Cavallari opened up about her custody arrangement with her estranged husband Jay Cutler.

During a recent interview with Grazia Gazette: The Hamptons, the "Laguna Beach" alum said she gives her full attention to their children -- sons Camden, eight, and Jaxon, seven, and daughter Saylor, five -- when she watches over them.

"I only have my kids half the time now. I have them every other week," she explained. "I have just decided that the week I have my kids, I'm mom. I'm not doing anything else."

And while Jay is spending quality time with the young ones, Kristin can focus on other areas of her life.

"I have a week off where I can go to dinner every night with my friends if I want to," she said. "I can work really hard if I need to. I can stay at the office later if I need to."

"But when I have my kids, I'm not doing anything else."

The business mogul went on to say she is "very thankful" and "very happy" with where she is at in her life now, as before she felt like she wasn't "living in the moment."

"Now I'm just sort of letting life happen," she said, "That's not to say that I don't have goals. I'm enjoying the whole process: the good, bad, the ugly."

"It's all part of life, and that's why we’re here."

After seven years of marriage and 10 years as a couple, Kristin and Jay announced they were going their separate ways in May 2020.