Marlon Wayans Challenges Taye Diggs to Will Smith #DadBodChallenge (Exclusive)

Taye ain't as ripped as he used to be, his challenger claims...

The gauntlet has been thrown!

Marlon Wayans has challenged Taye Diggs — yes that Taye Diggs — to the Will Smith Dad Bod Challenge.

Like many stars, the comedian took up the challenge himself recently, sharing on Instagram a shirtless pic of his supposed "dad bod".

"Hey @willsmith posting my dad body/quarantine body too... f--k it! Wait a month... gonna post my transformation by my bday. I’ll have the best body of my life 7/23/2021 stay tuned. #dadbodychallenge," he claimed in his post.

"It's going good... I ain't looking dad-bodyish no more!" Wayans declared when asked about his progress.

"I mean, I ain't ripped up ripped up yet... you know, it's summertime, so the liquor in me sometimes, that's gonna give me some carbs."

The "White Chicks" star has, he admits, considered keeping his so-called dad bod as a strategic move, as it would set him apart from all the other guys racing to get in shape.

"But, apparently the ladies like me with a dad bod, so I may just keep that s---," he mused. "I'll leave the dad bod stuff to the other cats, let them get all skinny, I'm gonna be like 'belly and a chest', that's what I want — belly and a chest."

The 48-year-old revealed he has overcome other physical "problems" in the past: he had to grow his current beard just to look in his 30s, because people kept mistaking him for a babyfaced 20-year-old.

His current physical condition he describes as somewhere between the condition he was in for 2009's "GI Joe" and 1996's "Don't Be a Menace To South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood":

"So I'm probably at a 'Sixth Man' right now; I probably got a 'Sixth Man' body," he claimed.

So who to challenge then?

"Anthony Anderson, I'm probably going to have you. Chris Spencer — you been dead," he scoffed. "Smith, I seen your 'I Am Legend body'.. I don't know if you can do the behind the heads any more... I know what it's like to be close to 50. If you can get two or three pull-ups..."

"I'm gonna pass it down to somebody I know I can beat" he claimed, naming Omar Epps, Mitchell Marchand... and Taye Diggs, who as everyone knows, is the proud owner of one of the greatest bodies Mother Nature ever sculpted.

But not anymore, Wayans claims.

"I seen him in the gym — he look real dad-bodyish to me!"

The last shirtless pic Diggs posted (which coincidentally also featured a muscly Omar Epps) admittedly was a throwback, but still.... wow.

