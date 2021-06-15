Michael Bolton Reacts to His Alleged Role In Harry Hamlin and Nicollette Sheridan's Divorce

Getty

Rinna previously claimed Sheridan cheated with the singer, claims Nicollette adamantly denied.

ICYMI: In 2019, Rinna said she owed a debt of gratitude to Bolton, claiming Harry's then-wife Sheridan cheated on him with the singer after a concert at the Hollywood Bowl. Lisa said Harry was out of town in Canada when it happened, effectively ending their marriage. Sheridan denied the allegations on social media, calling it "Fake News," but Hamlin backed up his wife's account.

Appearing on Radio Andy with Bravo's Andy Cohen this week, Bolton was asked about the social media mess that erupted between Rinna, Hamlin and Sheridan at the time and whether he was "aware that this dialogue was going on in pop culture and social media."

"I was aware of Lisa because I would see her at The Beverly Hills Hotel, at The Polo Lounge. And she would make a beeline over to me with this big smile on her face," said Bolton. "And give me this big hug. I really didn't know her personally. And, and she explained why was because she said, 'If it weren't for you, I would have never gotten together with Harry and, and had a child.'"

While it sounds like she never got into the specifics of the situation with him, Bolton added that she was "basically attributing her happiness to me which I thought was curious, but it always seems so sincere."

He said Rinna was always "so joyful and expressing it" and, in return, he had "just always been friendly with her every time I see her."

In an episode of RHOBH that aired back in February 2019, Rinna said, "The story is, [Sheridan] went to a Michael Bolton concert at the Hollywood Bowl ... and left with Michael Bolton!" Bolton and Sheridan dated from 1992 -- when she and Harry split -- until 1995. They rekindled their romance and got engaged in the early 2000s, before splitting again.

After the episode with Rinna's claims first aired, Sheridan went to Twitter to deny her account. "FAKE NEWS! Harry and I ended our marriage nose to nose in Canada," she wrote. "Michael was a long time friend that was invited to our wedding...Happy Harry found happiness with housewife @lisarinna."

"Re Fake News! What's it called when your wife of one year suddenly goes to bed with a pop singer?" Hamlin tweeted in response. "Two weeks after your mother dies?? I did a lotta stuff with my wife 'nose to nose' but ending our marriage was not one of them!"

Sheridan hit back, saying, "Do you really want the truth shared? I appreciate that you want to support your housewife's FAKE NEWS narrative, but the end of our marriage had nothing to do with anyone other than us. Sad you still can't own your part."

Rinna retweeted her response, adding, "Sweetie @IamNicollette You're the gift that keeps on giving!" She also shared a since-deleted post on Instagram thanking Sheridan for "f--king Michael Bolton and cheating on Harry while married."

Lisa also addressed the feud on "Watch What Happens Live," where Cohen noted that Sheridan started following him on Twitter. "I bet she did," Lisa shot back, "She probably needs a job. Was that shady?"