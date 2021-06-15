Ohio McDonald's Refuses to Mix Three Slushie Flavors, Wild Brawl Ensues

Facebook

"Have it your way" is Burger King.

A woman who reportedly really wanted to mix three different slushie flavors at McDonald's left with a pair of handcuffs instead.

A video shot by a customer at the Ravenna, Ohio eatery showed a drink request turning into an outright brawl in a matter of seconds.

"I heard her ask for a slushies with all three flavors mixed into one," witness Brian Allen told WOIO. "Whereupon the manager informed her that they could not do that, and she became increasingly irritated and combative and decided that she would go behind the counter and fix her own drink."

"I was concerned that she may start hurting somebody. So, I started recording in case law enforcement needed the tape for any kind of evidence of the assault."

His instincts proved correct: the wild video — which has already been watched more than 1million times — shows the woman appearing to force her way behind the counter, empty cup still in hand, trying to get her hands on a female employee, while the manager tries to intervene.

"Get out! Are you crazy? Don't touch me! I'll destroy you!" the employee warns, as the woman dares "Call the f--king police!"

The woman then shoves the manager away before punching her clean in the side of the face.

"Don't touch my manager!" the employee warns, telling her "I don't know what's going on with you."

The question suddenly seems to abate the situation, as the customer steps back and takes a breath. "Sorry... I've been up all day," she apologizes. "Sorry."

But just as quickly it kicks right back off again, as the manager quietly tells her she is sorry too "but you can't come back here," sending the customer back into a fury, grabbing the manager's mask and ripping it off.

On the way out from behind the register, the employee tells her they have her on video, and she could go to prison for assault and battery.

For the second time, the situation seems finally diffused... until the woman calmly fills her cup with ice, and heads back behind the counter to apparently help herself to that mixed slushie.

The employee appears to try to block her, the cup of ice gets thrown, and then so do several blows. After apparently getting punched in the eye, the employee throws the customer to the ground and begins raining blows to her head.

The police finally arrive, but even that doesn't deter her: she comes back for a fourth time, swinging punches at the manager, right in front of the officer, who finally places her in handcuffs and takes her away.

The suspect was identified as Cherysse Helena Cleveland. She was charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault; her bond was set at $1,000 on Tuesday.

Allen, who watched the whole thing unfold, was full of praise for the McDonald's staff.

"If I was in their shoes, I wouldn’t have been able to show the restraint they did. You can see from the video that several times, not just once, she physically assaults and or pushes them. And they don't do anything except for to try to protect themselves. And you can clearly hear the one employee trying to protect her boss as well. I think they both did outstanding jobs."