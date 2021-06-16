Ariana Grande and James Corden Sing Hairspray Parody to Celebrate 'No Lockdowns Anymore'

CBS

"It's time to make new memories, once you've got the vaccine," the two sing in the clip.

Ariana Grande and James Corden are celebrating "no lockdowns anymore."

During "The Late Late Show with James Corden" on Tuesday -- the same day California lifted its Covid-19 restrictions -- Grande joined Corden in performing "No Lockdowns Anymore", an epic parody of the "Hairspray" song "Good Morning Baltimore."

The clip opened to Corden walking out the door and onto the street while wearing a bathrobe.

"Oh, oh, oh. Woke up today, feeling okay, this is new," he sang. "Oh, oh, oh. Got the vaccine and it's been two weeks. There's life in the streets! Hot people at brunch and I've got a hunch, mimosas are gonna be bottomless."

The late-night host went on to sing as he headed down the street before the video then cut to a bearded Corden, who crooned about 15-months being "stuck on mute" during Zoom meetings.

As he continued the song, a groomed Corden referenced temperature checks and a new life outside. He also gave a "shout out to our favorite M.D.," Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Grande then appeared, popping out of the hair salon.

"Look at my hair, I'm no longer scared to have it cut," she sang before she talked about getting "back in the gym."

The singer proceeded to walk down the street and ran into none other than Marissa Jaret Winokur, who won the 2003 Tony Award for playing Tracy Turnblad in "Hairspray."

The two ladies "air kiss[ed] on the cheek" and briefly danced and sang together.

"So let's hit the club or get drunk and get matching tattoos," they sang.

Grande then met up with Corden and the pair continued their celebration, singing about heading back into the office, traffic being "so much worse than before," NFTs and coronavirus vaccines.

"It's what we've been waiting for, to embrace all that life has in store," the duo belted out. "It's time to make new memories, once you've got the vaccine."

"Hug your family, feeling so relieved," they added, before concluding, "No lockdowns, we're free!"

Check out the incredible performance in the video, above!

Although California has now opened up -- and "The Late Late Show" films in Los Angeles -- Corden shared that CBS on the West Coast and union protocols are still currently requiring masks and social distancing. Therefore, unlike fellow CBS late-night host Stephen Colbert, whose show films in New York City, Corden hasn't brought back a live studio audience.