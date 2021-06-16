'Haunted' Mansion In The South Sends TikTok Into Meltdown

TikTok

"Does anyone else want to know if those are blood stains in the stairs?"

A video of an abandoned southern mansion has TikTok users in a tizzy.

On Monday, the account abandonednashville shared a clip of the stately yellow home, which appears to have fallen in disrepair over the years.

While the exterior shot features a massive front entrance complete with four towering columns, the interior views show off the grand staircase, stained glass windows, crystal chandeliers and several fireplaces.

"It always makes me sad when I see gorgeous places like this abandoned and left to rot," read one comment, as another enthusiastically shared, "Someone dress up like its 1920-1940 and live there with me."

But it was the strewn garbage, broken floors, a hot mess of a bedroom and questionable stains on the carpeting that had social media followers wondering if something paranormal was happening in the house.

"It's probably haunted," guessed one TikToker, as another shared, "American Horror Story would film here in a heartbeat."

"Does anyone else want to know if those are blood stains in the stairs?" a curious fan chimed in. "Has it not sold because it is haunted? I'm obsessed now."