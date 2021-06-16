Erika Jayne Says Divorce Is 'So F---ing Complicated' In First Comments on RHOBH

Bravo/Getty

"I was gonna hold that man's hand until he died."

She didn't say much, but Erika Jayne finally made her first comments about her divorce from Tom Girardi on Wednesday's new episode of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

The hour opened in media res, with Erika on her way to a party at Sutton Stracke's house, addressing her shocking split in a voiceover.

"There's so many layers to this divorce. It's so f---ing complicated. It's very difficult to explain," she said. "You know, I'm sure that they were very shocked and they're going to have a lot of questions."

As she pulled up to Sutton Stracke's home, the voiceover continued. "I did not see it ending this way. I was gonna hold that man's hand until he died," she said. The show then cut back to three days earlier, as the rest of the episode led back up to that point.

While Erika didn't say anything else about the divorce -- or appear whatsoever, for that matter -- the other women sure did. At an gathering on Election Day, the same day Erika filed, the rest of the cast talked about Girardi's news at Kyle Richards' home.

"I didn't know until she sent that text to us. I instantly called her. I was just as surprised as we all were," said Lisa Rinna. "Erika had us over a year ago, Tom was in great spirits, he was beyond charming. Erika was enjoying watching Tom be charming with us, there was just no sign of anything that would lead to a divorce."

"We don't know what goes on behind closed doors," added Kyle, who seemed disappointed Erika didn't confide in them. "I know if I was going through divorce, I would have shared it with these women. I'm not judging, I'm just thinking, Gosh, I'm just thinking I thought we were closer than that."

Sutton hosted another event at her home a couple days later, where the women once again talked about Erika before her arrival. When Dorit Kemsley said Erika is the type of person who holds things close to her chest and will share when ready, Kyle said this is when "you need your girlfriends" the most.

Garcelle Beauvais wasn't entirely convinced it was Erika's "idea" to file, saying it seemed like "they were on solid ground" when Girardi spoke to her about Tom during their recent trip to Lake Tahoe. She also (jokingly?) wondered why Erika didn't just "wait" for her 82-year-old husband to ... well ... die. "I just feel like they've been married that long ..." she said.

The episode ended right where it began, with Erika getting out of her SUV and making a dramatic entrance at Sutton's -- before "To be continued" once again flashed on the screen.