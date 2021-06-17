Andy Cohen Asks Kim Kardashian If She'll Ever Stop Posting Sexy Selfies

E!/Instagram

The family also spills on one selfie they warned Kim not to post.

"Keeping Up with the Kardashians" may be over, but that doesn't mean Kim Kardashian and her famous thirst traps are going anywhere anytime soon.

In this sneak peek at tonight's reunion special hosted by Andy Cohen, he asks the reality star if -- now that she's becoming a lawyer -- she'll pull back on posting so many "suggestive" or "sexy" selfies. She admitted it's something she's considered.

"I thought about this and then I thought, 'You can do it all, you can do whatever you want,'" she told Andy. "I remember going to the White House one time like, 'I just posted a bikini pic, I hope they're not looking at my instagram while I'm in here,' and then I thought, 'You gotta be you.'"

She added that there's also something "so freeing" about telling herself, "F---, I'm 40 and I'm in the best shape of my life" and posting a bikini photo if she feels like it. "There's something empowering about that," she added.

While her legal future may not prevent her from some of the more salacious photos, Kim admitted that her children might as they get older. "I also don't want to embarrass my kids or make them feel a way if they're in high school and I'm the embarrassing mom that's posing in selfies in bikinis," she said. "There will be limits."

Khloe Kardashian then chimed in and revealed the family has a group chat where they run selfies by each other before posting. They often ask their siblings whether a certain photo is "too much" -- and pushes back hard on a photo Kim wanted to share from a recent vacation.

"She sends it two days in a row, thinking we wouldn't remember that it was the same photo from the day before," said Khloe, before Kim said she was still debating sharing the shot -- likely of her famous behind -- on National Peach Day. "Do not post the photo!" exclaimed Khloe.

Andy ended the segment by asking, "Is it National Peach Day or National Thirst Trap Day?"