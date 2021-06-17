Kylie Jenner Grilled on Tyga, Travis Scott and Her Lips During KUWTK Reunion

E!/Getty

Kylie reveals where she stands with Tyga now and why Travis was largely MIA from KUWTK.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" two-part reunion kicked off Thursday night on E! and host Andy Cohen did not disappoint.

Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian were joined by Kris, Kendall and Kylie Jenner for the special, with Andy grilling the family on topics including Kim's divorce from Kanye West, her marriage to Kris Humphries and sex tape, Kylie's love life, Kris' split from Caitlyn Jenner and Kourtney's decision to hide her relationships from the show. And this was just for Part 1 -- Part 2 will air on Sunday.

Click the links above for a full breakdown on those topics -- we're just covering the Kylie stuff here.

Andy kicked off his line of questioning for Kylie by asking the entrepreneur how it feels to be the "youngest self-made billionaire."

"I don't really like of myself as ... I don't wake up and look at myself in the mirror, like, 'Good morning self-made billionaire,'" she said, as Kim joked, "I do." Kylie added, "But yeah, it's amazing."

All that money is due, of course, to the insane success of her lip kits, which she said were a result of being self conscious about her own appearance.

"I think my love for makeup started with my insecurity about my lips. I have really small lips and I didn't ever think about it until I had one of my first kisses and a guy said to me, 'Oh my god, you're such a good kisser but you have such small lips,'" she revealed. "From then on I felt un-kissable. I had an insecurity because this guy said something to me. Then I got this obsession with makeup because I would over-line my lips."

One of the men to lock lips with her: Tyga, who Jenner started dating when she was 17 and he was 25. The show didn't start covering the relationship until she turned 18 and they split after a nearly two-year romance. During the reunion, Cohen asked where she stands with him now.

"We're not friends, but we are okay," she replied. "If I see him out or run into him anywhere, I always wish him well. I have no bad feelings toward him."

Andy also wondered why viewers didn't see much of Travis Scott, the father of Stormi, on the show. "I don't know," she said, "I guess sometimes he didn't want to be filmed, I didn't pressure him to be on the show."

She also opened up about her decision to keep her pregnancy off the show as well, saying that she felt she already shared "so much of my life." Kylie added, "I was also really young when I got pregnant and it was just a lot for me personally. I didn't know how I would bring that to the public too and have everyone's opinions."

After saying she thought pregnancy was something she "needed to go through by myself," sister Kendall said she believes it was the greatest decision Kylie's ever made.

Looking ahead, Kylie said she's "not thinking about marriage right now," but added she hopes "to get married one day."