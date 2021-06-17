Kim Kardashian Recalls Paris Hilton Feud, Sex Tape Scandal and Early Fame on KUWTK Reunion

Getty/E!

Yes, Kourtney even brought up those "cottage cheese inside a big trash bag" comments.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" two-part reunion kicked off Thursday night on E! and host Andy Cohen did not disappoint.

Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian were joined by Kris, Kendall and Kylie Jenner for the special, with Andy grilling the family on topics including Kim's divorce from Kanye West, her marriage to Kris Humphries and sex tape, Kylie's love life, Kris' split from Caitlyn Jenner and Kourtney's decision to hide her relationships from the show. And this was just for Part 1 -- Part 2 will air on Sunday.

Click the links above for a full breakdown on those topics -- we're just talking about the early days of Kardashian fame here.

KUWTK premiered eight months after Kim became a household name with the release of her sex tape with ex-boyfriend Ray J. It's undeniable its release shot her and the family to fame, something with which she agreed when Andy asked whether she believed the show would have been as big a deal without it.

"Looking back, probably not," said Kim. "I think that everything happens for a reason and I really try to live like that and every time there's something, a crazy scandal that feels like you can't breathe, it always is a lesson."

She said she hasn't had to explain the video to her children yet and, she believes there's been so many positive things in her life that have happened since the tape's release that it "almost erases that." Kim said the video "is something that I have to live with for the rest of my life, that is something that's being held over my head. It's probably the one thing I wish didn't exist."

"If I could erase any of the stupid things I've done in life, that's probably it and it's more-so from being a mom more than anything," she added.

The entire family then reflected on the show's earlier days, with Kourtney saying they had a lot of closer friends who were "such haters and so jealous" at first. Of course, one of those early haters was Paris Hilton, Kim's one-time best friend who turned on her as her profile started to rise. It got so bad, Hilton once said Kim's rear-end reminded her "of cottage cheese inside a big trash bag," a quote Kourtney was more than happy to remind everyone of as Kim addressed their feud.

"When everything started to blow up, it was just a little bit like, what's happening? Then we just stopped talking," said Kim. "She did that interview about something that was negative to me, called my butt fat ... but we spoke afterwards and had a real mature conversation about that."

"I think we drifted for a while, but we're super back cool and I think that I have a lot of respect," Kim continued, giving Paris credit for putting her on the map. "I will never think I'm too good to not know where I came from and understand she was a big part of my career. Just being her best friend for so long ... she opened up my mind to a whole other world. We have a really good relationship now."

Kim also admitted to going to places like The Ivy on the paparazzi-heavy Robertson Blvd. in West Hollywood to get photographed on purpose back in the day -- though denied ever calling them on herself.

"I knew exactly where they were. I would stop off at Robertson, stop off at The Ivy, even if it was just [to get] bread to go. I would run in, pretend, 'Did I leave my glasses here?'" she said. "It's so funny, I think people need to be honest about those moments in life when you're just super desperate and want that."

As Kim's profile rose, so did the show's and the rest of the Kardashian family's with it. Andy wondered whether Kim "resented" her siblings for not giving her enough credit for "catapulting them to fame."

"No, Khloe and I talk about it a lot," said Kim. "This was the journey I thought I was going to be on ... and the one thing I always was certain was, I'm 10x more boring in real life. I knew that wasn't me and I was nothing without my sisters and my family."

As they all agreed Kourtney was the one who most wanted the show to come to an end 20 seasons later, she said it was time.

"I just felt like it wasn't productive," she said. "The time that it was taking to film and the turnaround, six months later the episode would air, it just felt like a slightly toxic environment at times. We weren't enjoying it."