Vin Diesel Teases Meadow Walker Possibly Joining Fast & Furious Franchise

"I would not count anything out."

In a preview clip from the actor's appearance on E!'s "Daily Pop," which airs on Thursday, Vin, 53, appeared to tease that Meadow, 22, could possibly appear in future films and referenced "Fast 10."

"I would not count anything out," Vin said, with E! noting that the star's "careful" answer included a lot of pauses.

"Let me just -- without giving you all of the secrets of 'Fast 10.' Let's just say nothing's ruled out," added Vin, who is Meadow's godfather.

The actor -- who stars as Dom Toretto in the "Fast & Furious" saga -- also took a look back at Paul Walker's tragic death and spoke about Universal's "bold decision" to let Paul's character, Brian O'Conner, remain in the franchise's universe, just off-screen.

Paul passed away at the age of 40 following a car accident in November 2013. "Furious 7" was in production at the time.

"When the tragedy happened back in 2013, we stopped filming 'Furious 7' for about five months because we were wrapping our heads around what we were going to do, while mourning," Vin said. "And the studio accepted a bold decision, which was to allow the character to exist in our mythology."

"And to that end alone, you have to honor that. On a personal level, we started this franchise together," he added. "Alongside us starting the franchise, we started a brotherhood. Our brotherhood will outlast the franchise."

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" star is currently promoting "F9," which races into theaters on June 25.