Whoopi Goldberg Snaps at Meghan McCain During On-Air Spat Between Co-Hosts

"Good Meghan, then you can be how you always are."

On Thursday's episode, Meghan kicked off the show by harshly criticizing Biden for losing his cool with CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins.

"I think part of my problem with the Kaitlan Collins moment is that, just because Trump was so bad, it doesn't absolve Biden's bad behavior,” the conservative commentator argued. "What he just did was 100% Trump-y."

After Meghan continued to take aim at Biden, saying he has "gotten a pass so far," Whoopi gave her opinion on the incident, appearing to praise Biden for stepping up to say he was sorry.

"The thing that I never saw Trump do was apologize to anybody," Whoopi said. "And I will take it 'cause sometimes I'm rude to somebody and we're all like that."

Before Whoopi could finish her thought, Meghan interrupted, saying she did not care if Biden apologized. When Whoopi asked to let her finish what she was saying, Meghan cut her off again, saying, "I don't care if he apologized, he just embarrassed himself."

Whoopi: "I don't care that you don't care"



Meghan McCain: "I don't care that you don't care! We're even!"



Whoopi: "Well, good, Meghan. You can be how you always are."



Meghan: "You can be how you always are!" pic.twitter.com/p0waUKoPTX — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) June 17, 2021 @justinbaragona

"I don't care that you don't care," snapped Whoopi, to which Meghan parroted what Whoopi said, adding, "So we're even."

Before cutting to a commercial, Whoopi fired back, "Good Meghan, then you can be how you always are." Meghan waved her finger in the air and replied, “You can be how you always are."

After the commercial break, however, the two co-hosts extended olive branches to one another.

"I want to apologize because I was rude," Whoopi began. "I didn't need to say what I said. I apologize. That's not the way I want to behave at work. I apologize, Meghan."