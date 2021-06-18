Jane Curtin and Laraine Newman Recall 'Painful' SNL Fight Between Bill Murray and Chevy Chase

Bravo/Getty

"The testosterone was surging and stuff happens."

Jane Curtin and Laraine Newman took a trip down "Saturday Night Live" memory lane to dish on the infamous backstage fight between Bill Murray and Chevy Chase.

During their appearance Thursday on "Watch What Happens Live," the iconic comedians recalled witnessing the row as they were cast members with Murray on the NBC sketch show in 1978 when Chase came back to host after a rocky exit two years prior, with Murray being his replacement.

"I think Jane and I, and Gilda [Radner] both witnessed it," Newman said. "But, ya know, it was very sad and painful and awful."

Curtain referred to it as the "sad kind of tension that you would get in a family."

"And everybody goes to their corners because they don't want to have to deal with the tension, and it was uncomfortable," she added. "You could understand, you know, there were these two bull mooses going at each other, so the testosterone was surging and stuff happens."

The confrontation allegedly occurred in John Belushi's dressing room, where Murray reportedly made a crack about Chase's troubled marriage to Jacqueline Carlin, causing Chase to shoot back with an insult about Murray's appearance.

"I think they both knew the one thing that they could say to one another that would hurt the most and that's what I think incited it," Newman explained.

As host Andy Cohen pointed out, Murray and Chase appeared to bury the hatchet shortly after the fight when they filmed the 1980 comedy classic "Caddyshack" together.