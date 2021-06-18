Kaitlyn Bristowe Tackles Criticism of Her Looking 'Different' with Simple Honesty

ABC

Celebrities often like to hide their beauty secrets, especially if it involves any cosmetic surgery, but the new "Bachelorette" co-host isn't hiding anything.

Kaitlyn Bristowe could have just shrugged off a Twitter commenter who said that there was something "different" about the way she looked, even as they said they couldn't quite place what it might be.

The new co-host of "The Bachelorette" was the lead of the franchise back in 2015, so obviously some changes in her appearance can simply be attributed to age. But Kaitlyn decided to just tackle the comment head on with a refreshingly unexpected approach ... honesty.

Replying directly to the Twitter user, Kaitlyn wrote, "6 years since I was on the show, brow lift, brow micro blading, got my teeth bonded, some filler in my lips, aging, darker hair, and I finally learned how to countour."

6 years since I was on the show, Brow lift, brow micro blading, got my teeth bonded, some filler In my lips, aging, darker hair, and I finally learned how to contour. Oh and I put on some weight 💪🏼 https://t.co/FmLLFoBVAk — Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) June 17, 2021 @kaitlynbristowe

She then added, "Oh and I put on some weight." In other words, she wanted to cover all the bases. There's some aging in there, some weight gain, some makeup techniques and some minor cosmetic procedures.

Fans were loving her honesty, with one fan offering up even a few more reasons why she might be looking a little different all these years later. "Don't forget that you met the love of your life, opened multiple companies, and won DWTS," the fan commented. "That joy leaves a mark."

Again, Kaitlyn jumped in to reply, writing simply, "Amen."

Kaitlyn is the reigning champ of "Dancing with the Stars," having taken home the Mirrorball trophy with her partner, Artem Chigvintsev, in the Fall of 2020. She's engaged to fellow Bachelor Nation star Jason Tartick, with an eye on a Summer 2022 wedding.

Kaitlyn and fellow "Bachelorette" co-host Tayshia Adams -- herself a former Bachelorette -- are getting rave reviews for their debut season as co-hosts. Originally billed as mentors before Chris Harrison officially departed the franchise, it's unclear if they'll continue in their roles.

After Katie Thurston's current season, Michelle Young is set to take the reins of a fall run for the reality staple, followed by a new edition of "The Bachelor." Neither has begun filming yet, and there has been no announcement of who might host or mentor.

You can check out some of the support Kaitlyn is getting from her fans for her candor and honesty, not to mention the unfair beauty standards placed on women.

Imagine people expecting a woman to stay looking exactly the way she did 7 years ago 🙄 This is the reason women are so god damn hard on themselves. Stop. Forever. — Jasmine Lorimer (@jazlor1) June 18, 2021 @jazlor1

I knew I could rely on you to be real with us!! — K (@e87_miss) June 17, 2021 @e87_miss

Just as Beautiful inside too!!! Love watching you and Tayshia hosting bachelorette. You two are so fun. — GLobel1125 (@GLobel1125) June 17, 2021 @GLobel1125

Gorgeous then. Gorgeous now. The hottest bachelorette and my number one all-time Bachelor Nation crush! — Elijah Mikalson (@EMikalson) June 17, 2021 @EMikalson

We need an accountability circle for those in #BachelorNation who are body shaming current and previous #bachelorette and #bachelor contestants and leads. @kaitlynbristowe, you're beautiful: 6 years ago and today. I hope you know it and have a health relationship with your body — Bachelor Nation P.O.P. (@BachelorPOP1) June 17, 2021 @BachelorPOP1

Thank you so much for sharing these details. I have been thinking you do look really different from when you were on Bachelorette. You look beautiful both ways, just different. What you choose to do with your look is 100% your decision so go for it! — Call me when it's 70% off (@ericafsmith) June 17, 2021 @ericafsmith

Love the transparency! You are so relatable!! — Julie McFarland (@mcfarlj) June 17, 2021 @mcfarlj

This is how you own it ladies! Self confidence at its finest. Take note. — Maeby (@Maeby18) June 17, 2021 @Maeby18