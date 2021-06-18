Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Scott Disick 'Deal Breaker,' If They've Slept Together Recently

E!

Khloe also says "nobody liked" Kourt's last boyfriend.

In this sneak peek at Sunday's episode, the two are asked whether Scott would "have a shot" with his ex if he had maintained his sobriety. Disick believed that, "Yes," he would, to which Kourt agreed. "Yeah, probably," she said.

The moment caught Kylie Jenner by surprise, who had an audible reaction to the pair's candor and exclaimed, "Sorry, this is just so deep!"

Cohen then asked a viewer question wondering whether the two exes have slept together in the last five years. The audience member just couldn't wrap their head around the fact they've gone on vacations together, but never crossed that line.

"People cannot believe that, but we have not," said Kourtney. "For real."

Scott's reaction: "How annoying."

When asked how the two are now, Kourtney said she felt like they were "great friends and coparents," while Scott said the two were "family" and always would be.

Kardashian was also pressed on whether Scott's substance abuse or his infidelity was the bigger "deal breaker" in their relationship. "The infidelity, I only knew about it at the end and so I think the substance abuse was the deal breaker," she said.

Disick explained that his drinking led to his bad behavior when they were together, saying that he didn't want to make excuses, but he "definitely wouldn't have done these things sober." He admitted everything he did "was all wrong" and said that now, monogamy was what he aspired to.

Andy also noted that Scott seems "upset" whenever Kourtney is linked to other men. Scott said, "No," before joking under his breath, "I just want to kill them."

"The last guy, let's all be honest," he added, while Khloe Kardashian interjected, "Nobody was happy with the last one!" They didn't say who exactly they were talking about, but her last serious boyfriend before Travis Barker was Younes Bendjima -- someone Khloe has been very vocal about in the past.

"Scott and everyone else didn't like him," added Kourtney.