Two Children Miraculously Unhurt After Getting Caught in Point Blank Murder Attempt

Twitter

Jaw-dropping video shows the kids getting caught in the cross-fire.

A pair of children in the Bronx had a miraculous escape after being caught in the crossfire of a broad daylight murder attempt.

NYPD released shocking footage of the incident, which occurred around 6:45 PM on Thursday on Sheridan Avenue, PIX11 reported.

The video shows people on the sidewalk scattering in fear, as a man in a red shirt runs for his life. But he careens straight into two children walking along the sidewalk, and all three tumble to the ground.

WARNING: Disturbing Footage

SHOCKING VIDEO: 2 children nearly caught in crossfire when gunman opens fire on Bronx sidewalk, shooting man multiple times at close range



Full story: https://t.co/eitvzM0GOI pic.twitter.com/8yJZF62aAA — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) June 18, 2021 @PIX11News

Within milliseconds, a man wearing a mask sprints up behind them, gun outstretched, and fires several shots at the tangle of bodies struggling on the ground. The man in the red shirt scrambles to get away, as the assailant circles around firing more shots.

The heroic ten-year-old girl can be seen clutching the five-year-old boy close to her chest, using her own body as cover as the shots ricochet all around her.

The assailant finally flees the scene on foot, leaving the target slumped on the ground.

Somehow, nobody was killed.

The 24-year-old victim was struck in the back and both legs, but survived. Neither of the children were hurt.

According to police, the children did not know the victim, and were simply walking down the street when they got caught up in it.

The victim was taken to hospital by private means, according to NYPD, and was reported to be in a stable condition.

Police said the suspect fled the scene on the back of a scooter being driven by someone else.