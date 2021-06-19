Jazz Jennings Reveals She Gained 100 Lbs Over Two Years Battling 'Binge-Eating Disorder'

Instagram

"I'm posting this photo because it's time for me to address my weight gain and hold myself accountable."

Jazz Jennings revealed she suffers from "binge-eating disorder" which has caused her to gain a "substantial" amount of weight recently.

Taking to her Instagram on Friday, the reality star said she wanted to share the news -- and side-by-side photos of herself -- to keep herself accountable in her new health journey.

"As many of you have noticed, over the past few years, I have gained a substantial amount of weight," she began. "I suffer from binge-eating disorder, a disease in which I'm not only addicted to food, but I eat it in large quantities."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The 20-year-old LGBTQ+ activist said her "binging" -- along with side effects from her medications -- caused her to gain almost 100 pounds over the last two years.

"I'm posting this photo because it's time for me to address my weight gain and hold myself accountable," she continued. "I'm ready to change my ways; I've been saying I'm ready to turn over a new leaf, but I'm running out of trees now."

"I'm ready to take the initiative and create positive changes when it comes to my health and body."

While she acknowledged she has a "fabulous team" of professionals, family members and friends to support her, Jazz said it is up to her to take the initiative.

"At the end of the day, I have to be the one committed toward bettering myself," she wrote. "I know I have the power in me to lose the weight, and I intend on sharing my progress with all of you. Love you all, and thanks for understanding the battle I'm fighting to win."

Jazz also shared before-and-after photos of herself to her Instagram Stories, captioning the snaps, "Beautiful every shape and size ❤️❤️❤️."