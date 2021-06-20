These Celebrity Kids Found Out Their Parents Were Famous In Hilarious Ways

"I wanted to take pictures with the princesses, and everyone wanted to take pictures with her!"

Growing up with famous parents can have its perks but sometimes these celebrity tots have no idea that their mom and dad happen to be known around the world! Despite their privileged upbringing, many celeb parents try to keep things as normal as possible for their children, for as long as possible. And because of that, sometimes these kids find out about their parent’s fame way before they even have the chance to tell them!

Here's how these celebrity kids found out about their famous families...

1. Emily Blunt & John Krasinski

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski have been cautious not to say the word "famous" around their children, seven-year-old Hazel and four-year-old Violet, but they can't stop that from happening at school! Emily says the little girls had no idea about their fame until one of Hazel’s classmates mentioned it to her.

"It's a strange thing to navigate, you know because Hazel came home the other day and we were in the kitchen and she goes, 'Are you famous?' And I'd never heard her...we've never said that word in our house. We don't talk about it. Someone at school had clearly said it. "I was like, 'Um…not really, I don't think I am. Did someone say that to you, Haze?' She said, 'Yeah,' but then she wouldn't divulge much more, you know, but it's weird. It's weird," Emily told the UK's Sunday Times.

2. Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow's son Moses figured out that his mom was famous when he was just seven thanks to some help from Justin Bieber. He already knew that his mom was in movies but when they were going to go to Justin's concert, he figured out that they might know each other because she was in a popular movie.

"I just had this incident where we were going to see Justin Bieber, and my son put together that Justin Bieber or someone else might know who I am — like someone that he thinks is great, that might know who I am from 'Iron Man.' It's recent for him where he goes, 'Oh, you are in movies,'" Gwyneth told Home Business at the time.

3. Cindy Crawford

Cindy Crawford’s daughter Kaia may be famous herself nowadays but at one point she was blissfully unaware of her family’s notoriety. She says she began to realize there was something special about her mom during a family trip to Disneyland.

"I think it was only on my eighth birthday, at Disneyland, that I started to understand what was going on. I wanted to take pictures with the princesses, and everyone wanted to take pictures with her!" Kaia told Teen Vogue.

4. Victoria & David Beckham

Victoria and David Beckham kept their fame under wraps for their son Brooklyn until he was a teenager. He said he finally realized his family was unique while attending a sporting event when he was 13.

"I didn't actually know that they were big until I was about 13. I went to a football game and people were shouting my dad's name and I was like, 'What?! Oh my God.' I don't look at them like that,” Brooklyn told Wonderland.

Meanwhile, their daughter Harper found out a little sooner in life when Victoria showed her some Spice Girls dolls from the '90s.

5. Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin made a conscious effort to fill his sons Valentino and Matteo in on his fame. When he thought they were old enough, he decided to let them watch one of his concerts from the audience instead of backstage, like usual.

"One day, when I thought they were big enough, I said, 'Go to the front of the house,' and they see the lights and the whole spectacle. When the show was over, they came to me and said, 'Papi, you're Ricky Martin.' I said, 'I'm not Ricky Martin, I'm your father.' They said, 'No, no, no, you're Ricky Martin,' and so it changed," Ricky told People.

6. Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff says her son Luca had seen her on the cover of magazines before but it wasn't until a classmate explained things to him that he really discovered his mom’s fame.

"I picked him up from school and when he got home, he’s like, ‘I know your name.’ And I was like, ‘I know.’ And he’s like, ‘No, no. Your name’s Hilary Duff.’ And I was like, ‘Caught!’ I didn’t know how to respond. Yeah, that is my name, but he said it with a little glint in his eye, like somebody told him something that I haven’t. I’m not ready for this yet. He’s seen me on the cover of a magazine before in the grocery store, but I think he thinks like the next day it’s the next mommy’s turn to be on it. He has no clue,” she said on “Good Morning America.”

7. Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore’s children Caleb and Liv were teenagers before they realized that their mom was a big star. She says that they’d seen a few of her films but when she won a high profile award, the level of her fame really set in for them.

“A couple of years ago I got an award, and they did one of those film clubs. My kids came and they had seen one or two of my movies, but they hadn't seen them all, and they were shocked! Shocked! First of all, they were shocked that I had done so many movies, and then, that I seemed to be doing these outrageous things,” she told The Edit.

8. Demi Moore & Bruce Willis

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' daughter Rumer says she was a preteen when she realized her parents were famous. Like Kaia Gerber, it was a trip to Disneyland that gave it away.

"I didn't realize I guess it was a big deal that they were famous. We would go to Disneyland or something like that and people would be coming up trying to take a photo and I just didn’t understand," she reportedly said on "Harry."

9. Billy Joel & Christie Brinkley

Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley’s daughter Alexis Ray had no idea her parents were famous throughout her upbringing. Even though people would stop them in the street, she says she simply thought it was because they were well-liked in their community.

"My parents tried to shield me from how famous they were when I was growing up on Long Island. I had no idea [they were famous]. When everybody said 'Hello, Billy! Hello, Christie!' — I just thought they were popular," she told New York magazine.

10. Meg Ryan & Dennis Quaid

Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid’s son Jack says he had a relatively normal upbringing and as a kid didn’t realize having parents who were actors was any different than parents who had other kinds of jobs.

"I didn't really know having parents that are actors were in any way different from my friends' parents, who were lawyers. The moment where I realized it was slightly different was when I came to school one day, and I said, 'I was on set.' And they were like, 'You were on set?' I was like, 'Oh, is that a thing?' They were like, 'Yes, it's cool.' I think that was the moment I realized it was slightly different than what most parents do. I had a very normal childhood considering,” Jack told ET.

11. Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson’s sons Brandon and Dylan didn’t know she was famous growing up, despite often visiting her on the set of “Baywatch.” In school, they had always told their classmates that their mom “rescued animals” for a living, in a nod to her work as an animal activist. Things changed when they went to surf camp and someone there clued them in.