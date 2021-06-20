Kris, Kylie and Kendall Jenner Get Real About Caitlyn's Transition on KUWTK Reunion

E!/Getty

"To mourn that person was hard," Kylie said.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" two-part reunion wrapped up Sunday night on E! and America's first family of reality TV went out with a bang.

One of the more heartfelt moments of the night, however, happened when the Bravo boss turned his attention to how Kris, Kendall and Kylie handled Caitlyn Jenner's transition. The former Olympian was married to Kris for 23 years, with the pair welcoming Kendall and Kylie before splitting and Caitlyn transitioning.

The time following the divorce was a bitter one for the exes, and Andy asked the matriarch if she had forgiven Caitlyn for the way she was treated after the split.

"I think so," she replied. "I think if I didn't or I don't work through those feelings, it's just going to hurt me more than it would hurt Caitlyn."

As for the Jenner sisters, they spoke out about what it was like to go through Caitlyn's transition in public.

"I want nothing more than my dad to live out her true self, genuinely," Kylie began. "It's a transition, we were a little younger."

Kendall chimed in, saying, "It is a bit of a loss too."

"I still have such a good relationship with my dad, I love my dad, but growing up we were super close with my dad," continued Kylie. "To mourn that person was hard."

Kendall appeared to agree, saying the sisters were "big daddy's girls." She added, "That transition was definitely hard for a moment."

"Just to say, I'm still here, I'm still the same soul, but I don't wanna be that person anymore was what was hard to understand," explained Kylie. "Now that it's happened and we're here, I think it was a lot easier than we thought it would be."

Kendall then exclaimed, "We wanted and want her to be happy."

After Andy asked Kris how she got through the difficult period as a mother with young girls, Kris claimed she didn't want to share her feelings because she was confused herself.

"Just take a shower, cry in the shower, have a martini and start over the next day," she explained of how she coped. "I learned a lot along the way. I was so naive and uneducated in this area and I realized I was not considering what Caitlyn was really feeling at the time, which was she wanted to be who she is now since the time she was 4 years old."

In the past, Kris said she had no prior knowledge of Caitlyn's desire to transition, which she still maintained, telling Andy, "That wasn't communicated to me." She added, however, "At the end of the day, all you want for somebody is just for them to find their true happiness."

As for where the exes stand today, Kris said they were "okay" and that it's "nice and friendly" when she sees or talks to Caitlyn. Kris also revealed she recently helped Caitlyn with some advice over the phone and that Kris and the family are in "constant contact" with Caitlyn's BFF Sophia Hutchins as well.

"It's part of the healing process to try to let the relationship build itself back"