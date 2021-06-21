Dine and Dashers Wanted For Abducting Waitress

ABC 6/Washington Township Police Department

She chased after a car over a $70 bill — and then got dragged into it.

Police in New Jersey are hunting for a group who skipped out on a bill — but took the waitress.

The incident occurred around 11:15 PM at Nifty Fifty's restaurant Turnersville on Saturday night.

The waitress claimed the group of five people — three men and two women — walked out of the diner without paying the $70 bill.

Security footage obtained by ABC6, shows the employee running after a white Dodge Durango as it pulls away; but it brakes and a rear door opens, and one occupant flees, before the waitress gets dragged inside.

"They pulled her into the vehicle and assaulted her inside the vehicle," said Washington Township Police Chief Patrick Gurcsik.

He said the Durango drive north on Route 42 with the waitress inside, before it pulled a U-Turn and pushed her out of the vehicle, leaving her on the side of the highway.

She was able to run back to the restaurant where she raised the alarm. She was later taken to hospital, suffering from bruises and a possible concussion. She was treated for her injuries and released.

Police said the employee was lucky she was not more severely hurt.

"They're having trouble finding wait staff due to the pandemic... she came out to confront them," said Gurcsik.

The chief warned against chasing down dine-and-dashers, advising employees to just take down license plates and calling police.