Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Tana Mongeau's Shady Tristan Thompson Tweet

Getty

"Babe where's true?"

Tana Mongeau caught some backlash from Khloe Kardashian, after firing off a tweet about Tristan Thompson.

On Sunday night, the social media star tweeted about her recent birthday party, claiming Khloe's boyfriend and father to daughter True attended in a shady message mentioning the couple's child.

"All i know to tweet about my birthday party last night is that tristan thompson was one of the first attendees," wrote Tana, as Sunday's "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" reunion just finished airing. "like babe where's true."

i know for a fact @khloekardashian and i would be best friends if i got the chance to be her addison smh — oops (@tanamongeau) January 11, 2021 @tanamongeau

In the replies, one of Tana's followers wrote, "And this is how you get famous ppl to not f--- with you!" She replied by writing, "babe do u think i give a f--- if he fw me lmao"

While there's no proof that Thompson did attend the festivities, Khloe clearly caught wind of the tweet. Though she showed some restraint by not directly responding to Mongeau, she did like someone else's message criticizing Tana.

"shut the f--- up," wrote one Khloe fan who retweeted Tana's post, which got a like from Khloe herself. "This screams attention-seeking at its finest bc you know damn well that man gon make headlines over anything pertaining to women. you're a bird! don't speak on True either weird ass hoe."

Tana has been friendly with Kylie Jenner in the past, though it's unclear where the two stand now. Mongeau, however, did repost Kylie's Father's Day tribute to Travis Scott on her Instagram Story on Sunday.

Earlier this year, Tana tried to catch Khloe's attention by tweeting, "i know for a fact @khloekardashian and i would be best friends if i got the chance to be her addison smh."