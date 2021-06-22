Emergency Crews Save Sex Doll From Drowning

Twitter

Man(nequin) overboard!

Emergency crews in Japan pulled off a dramatic rescue on Thursday in which no lives were lost... although none were at risk, either.

Dive teams pulled what they thought was a drowning woman from the water, but who actually turned out to be a life-sized sex doll.

The drama, which unfolded in the city of Hachinohe, was captured by YouTuber Natsuki Tanaka; she was shooting a fishing video at the time, when she spotted what she thought was a human corpse floating in the harbor.

She wasn't the only one either; another bystander called and reported the body. Soon, as Tanaka's pictures show, police, ambulance, fire and rescue and a dive team had gathered — as had a large crowd of concerned onlookers.

But as subsequent pictures show, it was an unfortunate doll, still wearing pink negligee, who was hauled out of the water by the emergency crews.

Tanaka congratulated the crew on the "safe rescue", although the doll herself might not agree, as her head appeared to come off during the attempt.

A second witness documenting the rescue thanked the emergency department for cleaning the waters after the "illegal dumping" — although if they were referring to the trash, or the relationship between the doll and its former owner, may be lost in translation.