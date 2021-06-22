Florida Woman 'Horrified' to Discover $1Billion in Her Bank Account

WFLA

A Florida woman is reliving the "horrifying" moment she discovered she was a billionaire.

Julia Yonkowski went to her local Chase ATM in Largo to withdraw $20 on Saturday, and was shocked to discover a balance of exactly $999,985,855.94 in her account.

"Oh my God, I was horrified," she told WFLA. "I know most people would think they won the lottery but I was horrified."

"Then I was like, 'Oh my gosh - who would put a billion dollars in my account? Nobody!'"

But despite suddenly being among the top 600 or so richest people in the United States, Yonkowski couldn't even get that $20 without an overdraft fee.

"When I put in for the $20, the machine came back and said we can give you the $20, but that'll cause an overdraft and you will be charged, and I said, 'Oh just forget it,'" she said.

She said she hasn't touched the billion since.

"I know I’ve read stories about people that took the money or took out money, and then they had to repay it," she said, "and I wouldn't do that anyway because it's not my money."

In fact, she's worried the money she originally had could be at risk: "It kind of scares me because you know with cyber threats... I don't know what to think."

Stranger still, she said she's been trying all weekend to give the money back — but can't get the bank to return her calls.

"I just can’t get through," she said. "I get tied up with their automated system and I can’t get a person."

Meanwhile, several TikTok and Twitter users woke up to the opposite news this weekend; as Daily Dot reported, each of their Chase accounts were $50bn in the red:

@Chase u guys stole 50 billion from me. I don’t appreciate being made the poorest person alive. All I ask for is 1% lol pic.twitter.com/AIfTl7QaOb — nic (@moravaginelol) June 20, 2021 @moravaginelol