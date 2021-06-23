Meghan McCain Says 'No Redemption' For Justin Timberlake After He Tweets Britney Spears Support

Timberlake was one of the key targets of the #FreeBritney movement for his alleged treatment of the pop star during their years together as a couple, and in the immediate aftermath -- he has since apologized.

Justin Timberlake joined the ocean of voices crying out their support for Britney Spears after her scathing testimony at her latest conservatorship hearing -- but many don't seem to want his voice among theirs.

That's because Timberlake was one of the key figures of the "Framing Britney Spears" documentary film, targeting his allegedly callous behavior toward her while they were dating, and perhaps even more after they'd broken up.

He was thrown up as a poster child for how young, female stars are treated by the Hollywood machine. The incident led to a very public apology from Timberlake. In it, he chose to also apologize to Janet Jackson, who also suffered that disparate treatment after their infamous Super Bowl incident where her nipple was exposed.

After "nipplegate," Janet's career took a notable hit, while Justin's appeared to go on unscathed. Even worse, he appeared to do very little to combat the situation by speaking out on Jackson's behalf. Seeing that he was part of the problem he spoke out and owned his part in it.

Now, he emphasized that he and wife Jessica Biel are in full support of Spears as she publicly declares that she wants an end to her conservatorship, among other blistering accusations toward her family, management and all those who oversee -- well, basically her entire life.

After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time.



Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right.



No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body. — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) June 24, 2021 @jtimberlake

Jess and I send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time. We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live. — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) June 24, 2021 @jtimberlake

"Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what's happening to her is just not right," Timberlake wrote in a series of tweets. "No one should EVER be held against their will… or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for."

Meghan McCain was among the first to lash out against Timberlake stepping into the conversation, no matter that he is doing so in support of Spears' efforts to free herself. "No redemption tonight, Timberlake," she wrote alongside a shot of Heath Ledger's Joker clapping.

She wasn't alone, though, as there were plenty of others on social media who think maybe Timberlake should have just stayed out of this one, considering his problematic past connection with the pop star.

While we can't share some of the more vitriolic posts, we can offer a sense of that general mood below. And it wasn't all negativity, either, as there were those who conceded that Timberlake and Spears dated a long time ago, and he's probably grown and matured since then.

Out of ALL the people to finally show Britney Spears some support, JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE?! 😂



That’s hilarious. I’m sorry. — ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀ (@callmedollar) June 24, 2021 @callmedollar

Maybe just sit this one out sis — Kris (@thekrisharris) June 24, 2021 @thekrisharris

Justin Timberlake has the audacity to advocate for Britney Spears now. #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/oc2Jo9YsLN — ClockOutWars (@clockoutwars) June 24, 2021 @clockoutwars

seeing justin Timberlake getting flamed on the tl pic.twitter.com/kUhBDO5yyo — Tay (@TayReadsRomance) June 24, 2021 @TayReadsRomance

justin timberlake after tweeting about britney and still making it about him pic.twitter.com/AWMxuV7Hy0 — jex. (@jexadecimal) June 24, 2021 @jexadecimal

Thanks Justin and I’m sorry so many of our fans have been giving you a hard time and they don’t know your side of everything. But you’re also right this was like 20 years ago and both of you moved on so I wish some of her fans would too — carol (@carolki13) June 24, 2021 @carolki13

My man. That's real growth and it's awesome that you show her love and support during this time. I hope she gets free of this craziness — Shad: A Great Dad (@theshadfather87) June 24, 2021 @theshadfather87

Everyone saying negative shit about JT just stop. People do shit in the past all the time we grow and we learn from it. No one knows what happens behind closed doors. Our mistakes can do things that we can't take back but it's all about growth and change. He has. — Kathryn Dawson-Sweeney (@SweeneyDawson) June 24, 2021 @SweeneyDawson

yikes has it occurred to anyone in the comments that maybe he's trying to be a better person? He seems to be trying to make up for his past behaviour. Let the man grow. — Heylin Pop (@HeylinPop) June 24, 2021 @HeylinPop