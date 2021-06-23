Meghan McCain Says 'No Redemption' For Justin Timberlake After He Tweets Britney Spears Support

Celebrity By TooFab Staff |

Timberlake was one of the key targets of the #FreeBritney movement for his alleged treatment of the pop star during their years together as a couple, and in the immediate aftermath -- he has since apologized.

Justin Timberlake joined the ocean of voices crying out their support for Britney Spears after her scathing testimony at her latest conservatorship hearing -- but many don't seem to want his voice among theirs.

That's because Timberlake was one of the key figures of the "Framing Britney Spears" documentary film, targeting his allegedly callous behavior toward her while they were dating, and perhaps even more after they'd broken up.

He was thrown up as a poster child for how young, female stars are treated by the Hollywood machine. The incident led to a very public apology from Timberlake. In it, he chose to also apologize to Janet Jackson, who also suffered that disparate treatment after their infamous Super Bowl incident where her nipple was exposed.

After "nipplegate," Janet's career took a notable hit, while Justin's appeared to go on unscathed. Even worse, he appeared to do very little to combat the situation by speaking out on Jackson's behalf. Seeing that he was part of the problem he spoke out and owned his part in it.

Now, he emphasized that he and wife Jessica Biel are in full support of Spears as she publicly declares that she wants an end to her conservatorship, among other blistering accusations toward her family, management and all those who oversee -- well, basically her entire life.

"Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what's happening to her is just not right," Timberlake wrote in a series of tweets. "No one should EVER be held against their will… or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for."

Meghan McCain was among the first to lash out against Timberlake stepping into the conversation, no matter that he is doing so in support of Spears' efforts to free herself. "No redemption tonight, Timberlake," she wrote alongside a shot of Heath Ledger's Joker clapping.

She wasn't alone, though, as there were plenty of others on social media who think maybe Timberlake should have just stayed out of this one, considering his problematic past connection with the pop star.

While we can't share some of the more vitriolic posts, we can offer a sense of that general mood below. And it wasn't all negativity, either, as there were those who conceded that Timberlake and Spears dated a long time ago, and he's probably grown and matured since then.

Hot Videos

Want more content like this?

Get Toofab breaking news sent right to your browser!
Nope.