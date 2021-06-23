Lou Ferrigno On What the New She-Hulk Series Should Avoid (Exclusive)

TooFab/Disney+

The OG Hulk also gave his pick for which recent actor has best portrayed the Marvel superhero.

With Mark Ruffalo superbly playing The Hulk in the latest Marvel flicks, a debate has emerged among fans of which actor has best personified the superhero cinematically.

Ed Norton turned in a great performance as the embattled Bruce Banner in 2008's "The Incredible Hulk," while Eric Bana expertly captured the angst of the monster in Ang Lee's "Hulk" from 2003.

With three recent outstanding versions making the choice a difficult one, TooFab decided to ask an expert on the subject, who some even consider the definitive Hulk: Lou Ferrigno.

As the actor who portrayed the comic book character in the iconic TV series "The Incredible Hulk" from 1978 to 1982, Lou knew exactly what he wanted in a Hulk -- and who managed to live up to those expectations.

"I like Ed Norton because it was very close to Bill Bixby," Lou said, referring to the actor who played his alter ego, David Banner, in the TV series. He then made the argument that Bixby himself was perhaps the best version of Banner.

"You know the series could never be duplicated because Bill was fantastic," he explained. "Today there is so much emphasis on CGI. So it has to come back to good stories -- that's what people want. That's why three decades of people -- I still meet fans of [the TV series] 'The Hulk' and they bring it up how much it affected their lives."

The "King of Queens" vet also gave his opinion on the upcoming "She-Hulk" project headed to Disney+ in 2022, with Tatiana Maslany playing the titular comic book character.

"I think it's a good idea, but I think we have to get retrained from seeing too much special effects because the more authentic, organic the character can be, the more believable," Lou said. "So we have to see what happens because it may work for 'Star Wars' -- it may work for different films, but you know, when you have too much CGI, it gets confusing."

Meanwhile, Lou was excited to share how his life has taken a dramatic turn with his new cochlear implant, which has allowed the actor's hearing -- something he lost part of during childhood -- to vastly improve. After the procedure, he said the first sound that surprised him most was the clarity of the "s" consonant.

"I had never heard it that clear before, because with a hearing aid, it doesn't have the clarity of a cochlear implant," he explained. "It not only improved my own diction, but also hearing other people, different hissing sounds, different sounds like my wife whispering to me 50 feet away -- I could understand what she's saying."

"I mean, it's just phenomenal," he added. "It's more than I ever expected. It was like a new journey to reliving my life."

Lou said he is speaking out on the subject so others may find help with their hearing loss as well.

"If anyone is interested in a cochlear implant, they could go to CheckMyHearingAid.com and they could check with their local audiologist and I wish them more than the best."