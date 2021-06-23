Why Paris Hilton Is Now 'More Interested' in Having Children Than Becoming a Billionaire

Getty

The reality star also shared that she's "sick of people using" her.

Paris Hilton says she's "more interested in babies" than money these days.

During her 2020 documentary, "This Is Paris," the entrepreneur said she had a goal to earn one billion dollars. However, while appearing on Tuesday's episode of the "Just for Variety" podcast, Paris explained why becoming a billionaire isn't really a priority for her anymore.

"It was such a goal of mine before because I wasn't happy in my personal life," she said. "And also just going through what I went through, I always saw money as freedom and independence and not being controlled. I think that's why I just had that as my focus in life."

She continued, "Now that I am so incredibly happy and in love in my personal life I'm not really interested in billions anymore. I'm more interested in babies."

The reality star went on to express her excitement about starting a family with her businessman fiancé, Carter Reum.

"Now that I have my other half. I cannot wait for that," she said. "We're talking all the time. We're planning names. We are so excited to start having our family in 2022, so next year. I can't wait for that."

"I love kids," she continued, adding that Reum is "going to be the best dad ever."

"I've done so many things in my life but having a family is the one thing that's missing."

Paris confirmed last August that she had frozen her eggs years ago and revealed in September that she plans on having boy-girl twins, with the girl to be named London, per PEOPLE.

Meanwhile, also during her interview on Tuesday's episode of the "Just for Variety" podcast, Paris reflected on the moment from her documentary, in which she had her then-boyfriend Aleks Novakovic removed from the Tomorrowland music festival after the two had an allegedly explosive fight right before she headed onstage for a DJ set.

"That was a nightmare, just having to deal with that at one of the most important shows of my life," she said. "When people get insecure and jealous and weird, I just couldn't take it anymore. And I've never stood up for myself before."

The hotel heiress said it "was the first time" she had done that.

"It felt really good to be like, 'Get the hell out of my life!'" Paris explained. "I'm happy that I finally stood up for myself."