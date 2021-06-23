Scooter Braun Says He 'Regrets' Feud with Taylor Swift

Getty

Scooter Braun opened up about his public battle with Taylor Swift after he purchased her masters through an acquisition of her former music label record, Big Machine, in 2019.

In an interview with Variety published on Wednesday, the mega-producer said he regrets the fallout between the pair, as he received major backlash after Swift claimed the sale of her first six albums was done without her "approval, consultation or consent."

"I regret and it makes me sad that Taylor had that reaction to the deal," he began, before claiming, "All of what happened has been very confusing and not based on anything factual. I don't know what story she was told."

He went on to say he has asked the "Delicate" singer to "sit down" to discuss the issue several times, but according to him she has declined.

"I offered to sell her the catalog back and went under NDA, but her team refused," he continued to assert. "It all seems very unfortunate. Open communication is important and can lead to understanding."

"She and I only met briefly three or four times in the past, and all our interactions were really friendly and kind," he added. "I find her to be an incredibly talented artist and wish her nothing but the best."

In 2020, Swift claimed she had attempted to buy back the masters from Braun's group but Braun had asked for a NDA to be signed before looking at any financial records in an attempt to "silence" the pop singer. She also alleged she received "incessant, manipulative bullying" from Braun in the past, which Braun told Variety he took personally.

"The thing that struck me the worst is the word 'bully,'" he said. "I'm firmly against anyone ever being bullied. I always try to lead with appreciation and understanding. The one thing I'm proudest of in that moment was that my artists and team stood by me."

While Braun argued the public has a "misconception" about him now over the beef, he also said it was just part of the game.

"There's always going to be misconceptions because people want to see things the way they want to see them," he said. "But it would be really nice if we all give each other a little bit of grace."