TikToker Confirms Disney Park Hack to Get Free Shirt by Wearing 'Inappropriate' Top

"It's true guys...."

Disney merch, as everyone knows, is expensive.

But one TikToker seems to have proved a rumored hack that grants park visitors a free T-shirt... by wearing an "inappropriate" top.

Alyssa Schueller documented her "trick" while on a visit to Epcot at Florida's Walt Disney World, in a video that has now been watched more than 5million times.

In it Alyssa, wearing a tummy-baring black string top, is escorted to a store by a park employee. A voucher is exchanged, and the 22-year-old emerges with a smile, a peace sign, and a crisp new Walt Disney World crew T-shirt.

"It's true guys..." she captioned the vid. "Getting escorted to a free shirt bc mine 'isn't appropriate'."

Alyssa revealed she had worn the same "inappropriate" top the entire morning in sister park Animal Kingdom, unchallenged.

"Fyi I was at animal kingdom ALL morning without an issue. Went to Epcot and this happened. went back to AK and had no issue once again," she wrote.

"If Disney wants to endorse a dress code then they need to do just that. But the inconsistency… pls."

As reported by DailyDot, Alyssa's video appears to be a nod to an earlier one made by another TikToker in back in May:

In that video, viewed more than 28million times, Amanda DiMeo revealed she'd been handed a voucher for a free shirt of her choice, after arriving at the gates of Magic Kingdom in Orlando wearing a top that showed "a little underboob."

In the comments under Alyssa's vid, people congratulated her on hustling Disney out of some free merch, and pointed out that there was much more flesh on view in any of Disney's nearby water parks.

According to Disney's park FAQs, guests must wear "proper attire, including shoes and shirts… at all times," per Unilad.

"The parks are a casual, family-oriented environment. Ensuring that the parks are family-friendly is an important part of the Disney experience. In that spirit, we ask you to use your discretion and common sense."