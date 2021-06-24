Jessica Chastain Joins TikTok Challenge To Convince People She's Not Bryce Dallas Howard

"When you spend 20 years building a career and they still think you work at Jurassic Park."

Jessica Chastain is a very talented and successful actress. Bryce Dallas Howard is also a very talented and successful actress. And they are definitely not the same person. Right?

Unfortunately, it's gotten to the point where fans confuse them for one another so often that Jessica has decided this will be the subject of her take on KingDiaaa2's "Sick of It" TikTok trend.

"This isn't the parent trap y'all," she captioned the NSFW (for f-bombs) clip, which featured her lip-syncing to the repeated line, "I'm f------ sick of it."

Across the video clip she wrote, "When you spend 20 years building a career and they still think you work at Jurassic Park."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Fans worried that she might be serious, though, need only tune in long enough to see her erupt in a huge smile. While it might get a little frustrating, mostly she and Dallas have accepted their fates and can now laugh and shrug off the confusion.

In fact, the women have sparked a genuine friendship off-screen. And perhaps more importantly for anyone who's still struggling to see the difference, they even starred together on-screen in "The Help."

People points out that when they first met, they actually started analyzing their features -- beyond the obvious note of both of them having red hair -- to try and discern why so many people are struggling to tell them apart. Even they had to admit the resemblances.

It might be that the likeness is just too strong to deny. Easily the funniest moment of this happening to them is when director Ron Howard actually mistook Chastain for Dallas -- you know, his daughter. If he can't tell the difference, there may be something to this!