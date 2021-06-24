Kathy Hilton On Where She Stands with Lisa Vanderpump After Kyle Richards Feud

Bravo/Getty

Kyle interrupted sister Kathy as she tried to answer on "Watch What Happens Live."

Kathy Hilton gave an update on her friendship status with Lisa Vanderpump after Lisa had a public falling out with Kathy's sister, Kyle Richards.

During an appearance on Wednesday's "Watch What Happens Live," the new "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" castmate was asked by a fan if she was still buddies with the "Vanderpump Rules" star even after all the drama.

"You know, Kyle is sitting right here," Kathy said, with the camera cutting to Kyle, who was in the studio audience. "Truthfully, I don't -- she's so busy."

Kyle chimed in from her seat, yelling, "You're not friends with her."

"Look at her, we're having a big fight!" joked Kathy, before adding of Lisa, "She's busy, and she does work for Mr. Cohen -- Andrew, as I should be calling him -- so I don't get a chance to see her. I do have to say, when she did say that Kyle should keep her new little nose out of her business, that made me feel a little bad. Because Kyle always wanted just to have things good, and I don't know what's going on."

Kathy appeared to be referring to Lisa's remark after Kyle accused Lisa of being a dining and dashing cheapskate. At the time, Lisa told DailyPop, "She should keep her new nose out of my business."

But the drama between Lisa and Kyle started long before the restaurant bill scandal, as the pair famously fell out during Season 9 of "RHOBH."