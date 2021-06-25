All Nine Fast and Furious Movies, Ranked From Worst to Best

Everett Collection

Find out how your favorite flick fared!

Just when you thought the "Fast & Furious" movies couldn't get any faster or any more furious, they seem to always outdo themselves!

Since premiering in 2001, the franchise has transformed from a "Point Break but cars" movie to a multi-billion dollar, Academy Award-winning series that has generated nine sequels ... so far.

Every flick in the franchise has proven to be even more outrageous and action-packed than its predecessor — and fans and critics alike are completely on board. According to Rotten Tomatoes, the "Fast" films have only gotten better as time goes on, earning higher rankings from tough critics in recent years.

With the release of "F9" just days away, take a look back on the "Fast & Furious" flicks we've seen so far have fared on the review aggregate site. Here's how they rank on there -- only time will tell how the new installment stacks up!

In "Fast & Furious," Dom Toretto and Brian O'Conner reignite their feud after a crime brings them back to the streets of Los Angeles. But when a common enemy rears his head, the men must learn how to trust each other in order to defeat him together.

As the fourth installment in the “Fast & Furious” franchise, the 2009 flick didn't hit well with critics or audiences and only received a 28% on Rotten Tomatoes. While the film brought Vin Diesel and Paul Walker back together and introduced Gal Gadot, critics panned the movie for lacking both compelling characters and plot. Despite the underwhelming storyline, the film featured a tone shift that did help set the scene for the rest of the films to come.

In "2 Fast 2 Furious," Brian leaves Los Angeles to get a fresh start in Miami. He jumps into the city's street-racing scene and befriends Tej and Suki before being apprehended by federal agents. He's forced to enter into a deal with the FBI and begins to work alongside his new partner Roman Pearce to bring down a powerful drug dealer in what becomes a dangerous mission.

The sequel, which received 36% on Rotten Tomatoes, provided a change of scenery for viewers but also meant the departure of several actors including Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez and, of course, Vin Diesel. It's become the only non-spinoff film to not feature the star and his absence is sorely noted. While the film provided some major action-packed scenes and helped introduce Ludacris and Tyrese Gibson to the franchise, to audiences, it truly felt like part of the family was missing.

"The Fast & The Furious: Tokyo Drift" leaves the family behind in a spin-off that takes audiences to Japan and introduces an entire new cast of high school aged characters. Sean Boswell ends up in Japan after his street racing hobby makes him unpopular with authorities at home. Living with his deadbeat dad in an unfamiliar city, he feels even more alienated than usual. But pretty soon he discovers an exciting new style of street racing and finds himself taking on the local champion while also falling for the man's girlfriend.

At the time of its release, the film seemed like a departure from prior movies, earning only 37% on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics noted the absence of both Paul Walker and Vin Diesel and saw it as a "disappointing follow-up" to other "Fast & Furious" films. Despite lackluster reviews from critics, the flick has gone on to become popular among fans of the franchise. It was also the first appearance of Sung Kang's Han Lue, whose death impacted later films, including "F9."

The first ever "Fast & Furious" film introduced audiences to the world of street car racing and superstar driver Dominic Toretto, who takes newcomer Brian under his wing. The only problem is that Dom has no idea Brian is an undercover cop and he and his rival Johnny Tran are prime suspects in a case involving big-rig hijacking and dirty money.

Obviously the film was a big enough success to warrant a major franchise, but received a mediocre 53% on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics called the film a "guilty pleasure" that didn't quite live up to its title and a little too reminiscent of other crime dramas. Despite some critique, it importantly laid the groundwork for the film's message of sticking by your family, which prevails through the entire franchise.

Taking a break from the streets of Los Angeles, "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw" follows Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw as they put their differences aside to prevent Brixton Lorr, a seemingly indestructible cybernetically enhanced soldier, from destroying humanity. Not only does Brixton possess superhuman strength and a brilliant mind, but he also holds a lethal pathogen that could wipe out half of the world's population.

The "Hobbs & Shaw" franchise extension ranks highest out of the stand-alone films, earning a Rotten Tomatoes score of 67% and an 88% from audiences. Although it doesn't feel much like a "Fast & Furious" film, critics praised the movie's action scenes, its self-aware humor, and Vanessa Kirby's role in the flick.

In the previous "Fast & Furious" flick before F9, "The Fate Of The Furious," the family finds themselves living somewhat normal lives. With Dom and Letty settled down, Brian and Mia retired, and the crew exonerated, it seems like things have finally fallen into place. But all that changes when cyberterrorist Cipher coerces Dom into working for her and forces him to betray his family. The team must reunite in order to bring Dom home and take down Cipher.

"The Fate Of The Furious" marked the first film made completely without Paul Walker after his untimely passing and critics praised the unique way that writers continued the film without one of its primary stars. Earning 67% on Rotten Tomatoes, it was short on the over-the-top action sequences it has become known but kept its emotional message of family at its core.

"Fast & Furious 6" picks up following Dom and Brian's heist in Rio that left them and their crew very rich people. Despite their monetary gains, they've scattered around the world, forced to live as fugitives and unable to return to their families. Meanwhile, Agent Hobbs has been attempting to track down a gang of lethally skilled mercenary drivers and recruits Dom and Brian to assist in exchange for full pardons for everyone.

Critics ranked the sixth "Fast & Furious" film 70% on Rotten Tomatoes, commending its improvement from prior movies in the series, praising the flick's action-packed and "undeniably fun" moments and Michelle Rodriguez's return. It features some of the franchise's most iconic scenes, including the moment when Dom flies over a bridge to catch Letty in the air.

The fifth addition to the "Fast & Furious" series, aptly titled "Fast Five" follows Dom after he's been broken out of custody by Brian and Mia. The group is forced to travel across the globe to evade authorities and wind up in Rio de Janeiro to complete one final job before they can regain their freedom for good. They gather their crew to confront the corrupt businessman who wants them dead before they're caught by Agent Hobbs.

Critics, who gave the film 77% on Rotten Tomatoes, say that the film gave the franchise new life as car racing took a back seat in favor of more elaborate heists. It was praised for paving the way for what the franchise would become in later movies and commended the addition of Dwayne Johnson to the cast in his role alongside Vin Diesel. The film also marked the first "Fast & Furious" film to make more than $200 million at the domestic box office. The flick also brought back some beloved characters by way of Han Lue and Gal Gadot's Gisele, while setting the stage for Rodriguez's return.

In "Furious 7," the crew have separated to live normal lives with their families but Deckard Shaw is out for revenge. A government agent offers to help take care of Shaw if Dom and the rest of the gang will step in to help rescue a kidnapped computer hacker who has developed a powerful surveillance program.